'You know the match is almost done' - Gill's praise for Prasidh's match-winning spell

Prasidh Krishna hadn't played any IPL cricket since 2022. At one point, he seemed locked in as a bowler India would turn to during the middle-overs of a white-ball game because he had pace, height and a natural tendency to hit the middle of the wicket hard and trouble batters with natural variation. However, injuries forced him into the sidelines.

Playing his second game of the season, for a new franchise, Prasidh came on when Mumbai were 97 for 2, needing 100 runs in the remaining 54 balls. "I was itching to bowl actually," he said at the post-match presentation. It was the 10th over. I was just thinking I haven't really waited so long in a game, in a T20 game before bowling but everything paid off.

"We were sitting on top and watching how the first innings went. We could kind of read that cutters into the wicket and balls into the wicket was doing well. So just had that in mind and whenever I got to bowl, the plan was to make sure I use the length and kind of read as an when I'm bowling.

"I just figured [slower balls] were working well. I didn't really want to test the speed gun or try and do anything different. I just wanted to keep things simple. Knowing what the scoreboard was, I knew every single over, every single ball was really important. Just tried to keep things simple."

Prasidh is not particularly known for his variations but here they worked so well that he bowled his four overs on the trot, picking up the wickets of Mumbai's two top-scorers, Suryakumar Yadav for 48 off 28 and Tilak Varma for 39 off 36. He was named Man of the Match.

"I think he did more than pretty well," Titans captain Shubman Gill said about Prasidh in the press conference. "He did a pretty amazing job for us to be able to come in like that in a pressure situation and I think he changed the game for us in the way he bowled. I think he gave around 14 runs [18] out of which I think a couple of boundaries that he got it for came in the last over so I don't think in the first three overs he gave around six or seven runs in a T20 game when the opposition is chasing 200 you know the match is almost done."

Ahmedabad, the Titans' home ground, has two kinds of pitches - red soil and black soil. Gill and his team management chose to play this game on a black soil pitch which tends to be a little slower and lower than its red soil counterparts. He explained the reasoning behind that.