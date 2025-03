Gill second-fastest behind Gayle for 1000 IPL runs at a single venue

Brought in as one of the four pre-auction picks GT were offered when they were introduced as a new franchise in 2022, Gill became the face of their batting line-up, taking to his new home ground like duck to water. Gill averages an incredible 60.23 in Ahmedabad with a strike rate of 160.25 after his 27-ball 38 against MI. Two years ago, Gill was nearly unstoppable at this venue, scoring 572 of his 890 runs there, with two centuries including his career-best 129, also against MI, in their Qualifier 2 match.