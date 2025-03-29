Gill second-fastest behind Gayle for 1000 IPL runs at a single venue
The list also includes household T20 names such as David Warner and Suryakumar Yadav
Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill became the second-quickest batter to get to 1000 IPL runs at one venue, in his second game at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in IPL 2025. He got to the landmark from just 20 innings at the ground. It came up during the fourth over of GT's second game of the season, against Mumbai Indians (MI). Here are the five fastest batters to score 1000 runs at a single venue in the IPL.
Chris Gayle, Chinnaswamy Stadium - 19 innings
A part of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's holy batting trinity along with Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle left his mark on the Bengaluru faithful by hitting bowlers all around the M Chinnaswamy stadium. Gayle took just 19 innings to get past the 1000-run mark at the venue, and finished with 1561 runs at an average of 41.07 and strike rate of 159.93.
Gayle struck eight fifties and three centuries in Bengaluru, including his 175 not out against Pune Warriors in 2013, which remains the highest individual score in a men's T20. Gayle got to the 1000-run mark one game after that famed knock as he hit a 53-ball 77 in a defeat against Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab).
Shubman Gill, Narendra Modi Stadium - 20 innings
Brought in as one of the four pre-auction picks GT were offered when they were introduced as a new franchise in 2022, Gill became the face of their batting line-up, taking to his new home ground like duck to water. Gill averages an incredible 60.23 in Ahmedabad with a strike rate of 160.25 after his 27-ball 38 against MI. Two years ago, Gill was nearly unstoppable at this venue, scoring 572 of his 890 runs there, with two centuries including his career-best 129, also against MI, in their Qualifier 2 match.
David Warner, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium - 22 innings
David Warner's love affair with Hyderabad is a storied one, and despite the acrimonious ending with Sunrisers, he truly made it his home away from home. In his first IPL game at the Rajiv Gandhi Internation Stadium, Warner was a visiting batter, for Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils), and he hammered an unbeaten 109 against the now defunct Deccan Chargers. He never looked back.
Warner racked up 1623 runs at an average of 64.92 and strike rate of 160.53 in Hyderabad, hitting three centuries and 15 half-centuries. He crossed 1000 runs at the stadium during his 59-ball 126 against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2017.
Shaun Marsh, IS Bindra Punjab Cricket Association Stadium - 26 innings
The first winner of the Orange Cap, Shaun Marsh made the most of his home venue, scoring 1064 runs at a strike rate of 130.23. He averaged 44.33 in Mohali, where he scored 289 of the 616 runs that saw him top the scoring charts in the 2008 season of the IPL.
Unlike the three players above him on the list, Marsh got a majority of his runs from No. 3. He went past the 1000-run mark in his penultimate innings in Mohali, a 43-ball 58 against Gujarat Lions in 2017.
Suryakumar Yadav, Wankhede Stadium - 31 innings
Suryakumar Yadav is widely recognised as one of the best T20 batters in the world, and it was after his move to Mumbai Indians that he really started to take off.
Suryakumar has 1083 runs at Wankhede Stadium, 1034 of those coming for MI, with two centuries and eight fifties. He has struck at 162.12 at MI's home, despite the team not playing there for two seasons during his prime due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
In MI's penultimate home game in 2024, Suryakumar struck an unbeaten 102 against SRH, going past 1000 runs at the ground in the process.