IPL 2025 Orange Cap and Purple Cap - Sai Sudharsan climbs to No. 2
Find out who the top-three run-scorers and wicket-takers in IPL 2025 are
Sai Sudharsan goes up, over and behind • BCCI
There's a new No. 2 on the Orange Cap table after Gujarat Titans' (GT) win over Mumbai Indians (MI) on Saturday in IPL 2025.
Nicholas Pooran is still the highest scorer following returns of 75 from 30 balls against Delhi Capitals (DC) and 70 from 26 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The first came batting second and the other batting first. He is also on top of the six-hitters' leaderboard with 13 from two innings, and no one has a higher strike rate, at the moment, than his 258.92.
It looks like B Sai Sudharsan isn't scoring fast, but he can, as he has in his two innings in IPL 2025, going at 167.07 at this stage with eight sixes. That doesn't put him anywhere near the top on the strike-rates' table, but his 137 runs from two innings has him up at No. 2 on the Orange Cap table. Against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in GT's season opener, Sudharsan scored 74, and against MI, 63 - he lasted exactly 41 balls both times. Good signs for GT at the top of the order.
Mitchell Marsh, an opener like Sudharsan, is behind Pooran with 124 runs - 72 in 36 against DC and 52 in 31 against SRH - on LSG's table, and No. 3 here. A batter-only this season as he returns from injury, Marsh's consistent runs give LSG breathing room at the top.
There's been no change in the top three on the Purple Cap table.
In the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Noor Ahmad removed on-song RCB opener Phil Salt for 32 - aided by MS Dhoni's quick stumping - before dismissing Virat Kohli for 31. He returned to get Liam Livingstone to surpass Shardul Thakur's tally of wickets. In the opening game against MI in Chennai, Noor picked up 4 for 18 in a Player-of-the-Match performance.
Shardul Thakur is second with six wickets from two games. He had a Player-of-the-Match-winning 4 for 34 against SRH on Thursday night, getting rid of Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan off consecutive balls in the third over, and later accounting for Abhinav Manohar and Mohammed Shami. An injury replacement for Mohsin Khan, Thakur picked up 2 for 19 in LSG's first game, the loss to DC.
RCB's Josh Hazlewood entered the top three of the bowling charts on Friday with his performance against CSK. Hazlewood rocked the home team with two early wickets, removing opener Rahul Tripathi for 5 and captain Ruturaj Gaikwad for a duck. He returned in the 13th over to remove Ravindra Jadeja for 25 to finish with figures of 3 for 21. In the first match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), he had 2 for 22.