Parag penalised for RR's slow over-rate against CSK

RR registered their first win of this IPL on Sunday after suffering two defeats in as many games. This was also the second slow over-rate penalty in IPL 2025 after Hardik Pandya was penalised for the same during the Mumbai Indians' match against Gujarat Titans on Saturday. Unlike previously, the latest offence will not lead to a ban for the captain, since the IPL has done away with that rule and now, for such offences, there are only fines and in-game field restrictions.

RR played with three fast bowlers, who combined to bowl 11 overs against CSK in the second innings and overshot the stipulated time to complete their overs. This was after Nitish Rana 's 81 propelled RR to 182 for 9. Eventually, RR defended 19 off the final over to produce a six-run victory.

"It took a lot of time [to get the win]," Parag said at the post-match presentation. "It was just two games, but it felt very long. Happy.

"I think we were 20 [runs] short. The way we were going in the middle over, I think we lost a couple of wickets very quickly. I thought I was going to build up and then maybe switch out for the 16th over. But I felt 20 short, but we bowled really well.

"We've had two tough games, going for 280 and then not being able to defend 150. But that was the chat. Forget those games. Come with a fresher mindset. Let's execute our plans and have a collective good game. So that's what the boys did."