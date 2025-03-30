Matches (4)
NZ vs PAK
IPL
Sheffield Shield

RR vs CSK, 11th Match at Guwahati, IPL, Mar 30 2025 - Live Cricket Score

11th Match (N), Guwahati, March 30, 2025, Indian Premier League
Rajasthan Royals FlagRajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings FlagChennai Super Kings
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 05:43
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SV Samson
10 M • 296 Runs • 37 Avg • 157.44 SR
R Parag
10 M • 284 Runs • 35.5 Avg • 139.21 SR
RD Gaikwad
10 M • 412 Runs • 51.5 Avg • 152.02 SR
RA Jadeja
10 M • 225 Runs • 32.14 Avg • 137.19 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Sandeep Sharma
9 M • 8 Wkts • 9 Econ • 24.75 SR
TU Deshpande
3 M • 5 Wkts • 9 Econ • 10.8 SR
Noor Ahmad
3 M • 7 Wkts • 7.9 Econ • 8.57 SR
M Pathirana
4 M • 7 Wkts • 8.36 Econ • 12 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
RR
CSK
Player
Role
Riyan Parag (c)
Top order Batter
Jofra Archer 
Bowler
Ashok Sharma 
Bowler
Tushar Deshpande 
Bowler
Shubham Dubey 
Middle order Batter
Fazalhaq Farooqi 
Bowler
Wanindu Hasaranga 
Allrounder
Shimron Hetmyer 
Middle order Batter
Yashasvi Jaiswal 
Opening Batter
Dhruv Jurel 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Kumar Kartikeya 
Bowler
Akash Madhwal 
Bowler
Kwena Maphaka 
Bowler
Nitish Rana 
Middle order Batter
Kunal Singh Rathore 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Sanju Samson 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Sandeep Sharma 
Bowler
Vaibhav Suryavanshi 
Batter
Maheesh Theekshana 
Bowler
Yudhvir Singh 
Bowler
Match details
Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
Match days30 March 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Dhoni becomes the leading run-getter for CSK in the IPL

CSK's captain felt dropped catches contributed to their having to chase "20 runs extra" on a "sticky" pitch

Following a thumping from RCB, CSK's head coach says that they haven't been able to read - and adjust to - their pitches at home in recent years

CSK couldn't handle the seam and swing of Bhuvneshwar and Hazlewood after RCB batters dominated CSK's attack

The game was supposed to be on April 6, but Kolkata Police asked for a change because of a clash with a festival in the city

Indian Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
RCB22042.266
LSG21120.963
PBKS11020.550
DC11020.371
SRH2112-0.128
KKR2112-0.308
CSK2112-1.013
MI1010-0.493
GT1010-0.550
RR2020-1.882
Full Table