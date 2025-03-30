Rana 81 in Royals win as CSK batting muddle continues

Rajasthan Royals 182 for 9 (Rana 81, Parag 37, Noor 2-28, Pathirana 2-28) beat Chennai Super Kings 176 for 6 (Gaikwad 63, Hasaranga 4-35) by six runs



After Rana crashed 81 off 36 balls, joining RR's fastest half-centurions Ruturaj Gaikwad anchored CSK's chase of 183 with a fifty of his own. But Hasaranga's variations, especially the wrong'un, exposed CSK's soft underbelly and put the target beyond their reach.

Though Ravindra Jadeja mounted a late charge - he remained unbeaten on 32 off 22 balls - and the margin of victory was only six runs, RR were always ahead in the game.

Sandeep Sharma, picked ahead of Jofra Archer to defend 19 off the final over, had MS Dhoni holing out for 16 off 11 balls with his first legal ball of the over and finished the job for RR.

Rana aces his match-up against Ashwin

Parag had batted at No. 3 in RR's first two matches this season. On the eve of this game, coach Rahul Dravid had also backed Parag at that position, but they ended up bumping Rana to No. 3, at Parag's expense, to take advantage of a match-up with R Ashwin.

Before Sunday's fixture, Rana had hit 108 off 58 balls from Ashwin without being dismissed in the IPL. By the time, Ashwin was introduced into the attack, Rana had already run away to a swift start - 27 off 13 balls. He greeted the spinner with a sequence of 6, 6, 4 and continued to attack him. By the time Ashwin dismissed Rana for the first time in the IPL, off his 71st ball to him, Rana had extended his tally to 171. Ashwin had to dip into his old trick - pause and deliver - to have an advancing Rana stumped off an off side wide.

Rana made 58 of RR's 81 runs came in the powerplay, which offset low scores for Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson.

CSK pull it back

Noor Ahmad , the left-arm wristspinner, struck in his first over when he had Samson caught at long-off for 20 off 16 balls. He proceeded to remove Dhruv Jurel for 3 off 7 balls and moved to the top of the purple cap leaderboard. Ravindra Jadeja bowled only two overs, but he did a good job himself by not conceding a single boundary.

Matheesha Pathirana and Khaleel Ahmed, who had dismissed Jaiswal in the powerplay, then slowed RR down even further in the end overs.

Shimron Hetmyer, who batted behind Hasaranga at No. 7, could've been out for 3 had IPL debutant Jamie Overton not dropped a skier. Overton's evening only got worse after he had leaked 30 runs from his first two overs in the powerplay. His bowling stint ended right there.

Hetmyer moved to 19 off 16 balls before Pathirana drew another mis-hit, Ashwin hanging onto the skier this time. Pathirana and Khaleel gave away only 17 runs off the last three overs to keep RR below 190. They had looked good for a much bigger total, especially when Rana was on song.