IPL 2025 Orange Cap and Purple Cap - Mitchell Starc No. 2 after career-best performance
Find out who the top-three run-scorers and wicket-takers in IPL 2025 are
Noor Ahmad retains his top spot on this list with nine wickets after 11 games in the IPL 2025. Despite CSK's loss against RR, Noor once again stood out for the team, finishing with figures of 2 for 28. He picked the wickets of Sanju Samson and Dhruv Jurel. In the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), he removed on-song RCB opener Phil Salt for 32 - aided by MS Dhoni's quick stumping - before dismissing Virat Kohli for 31, and returned to get Liam Livingstone. In the opening game against MI in Chennai, Noor picked up 4 for 18 in a Player-of-the-Match performance.
Mitchell Starc enters the top three after he picked up his career-best T20 figures, in DC's match against SRH. In a menacing opening spell, he removed the dangerous Travis Head, Ishan Kishan and Nitish Kumar Reddy in the powerplay. He came back in the 18th over to remove Harshal Patel and Wiaan Mulder to finish with figures of 5 for 35. In DC's first match of the season, against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), he had picked up 3 for 42. He now has eight wickets in total.
CSK's Khaleel Ahmed entered the top three of the bowling charts on Friday with his 2 for 38 against RR. After dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal for 4 in the first over, Khaleel returned to get Jofra Archer out for a duck. In the first game against MI, he bagged 3 for 29 and followed it up with 1 for 28 against RCB.
Nicholas Pooran is still the highest scorer following returns of 75 from 30 balls against DC and 70 from 26 against SRH. The first came batting second and the other batting first. He is also on top of the six-hitters' leaderboard with 13 from two innings, and no one has a higher strike rate, at the moment, than his 258.92.
It looks like B Sai Sudharsan isn't scoring fast, but he can, as he has in his two innings in IPL 2025, going at 167.07 at this stage with eight sixes. That doesn't put him anywhere near the top on the strike-rates' table, but his 137 runs from two innings has him up at No. 2 on the Orange Cap table. Against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Gujarat Titans' season opener, Sudharsan scored 74, and against MI, 63 - he lasted exactly 41 balls both times. Good signs for GT at the top of the order.
Travis Head has entered the top three of the run-getters list after his 22 off 12 against DC, which took his tally to 136 in three games. After his 67 against RR, he scored 47 against LSG but was kept quiet by Starc against DC.