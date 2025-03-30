Matches (4)
DC vs SRH, 10th Match at Visakhapatnam, IPL, Mar 30 2025 - Live Cricket Score

10th Match (D/N), Visakhapatnam, March 30, 2025, Indian Premier League
Delhi Capitals FlagDelhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad FlagSunrisers Hyderabad
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Match centre Ground time: 05:48
batters to watch(Recent stats)
J Fraser-McGurk
10 M • 331 Runs • 33.1 Avg • 231.46 SR
T Stubbs
10 M • 238 Runs • 47.6 Avg • 183.07 SR
TM Head
10 M • 356 Runs • 39.56 Avg • 176.23 SR
H Klaasen
10 M • 264 Runs • 33 Avg • 152.6 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Kuldeep Yadav
10 M • 15 Wkts • 8.49 Econ • 15.6 SR
Mukesh Kumar
9 M • 14 Wkts • 10.49 Econ • 13.07 SR
PJ Cummins
10 M • 10 Wkts • 10.44 Econ • 21.6 SR
HV Patel
3 M • 5 Wkts • 11.1 Econ • 12 SR
Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)15.30 start, First Session 15.30-17.00, Interval 17.00-17.20, Second Session 17.20-18.50
Match days30 March 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
Language
English
Indian Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
RCB22042.266
LSG21120.963
PBKS11020.550
DC11020.371
SRH2112-0.128
KKR2112-0.308
CSK2112-1.013
MI1010-0.493
GT1010-0.550
RR2020-1.882
