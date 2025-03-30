DC vs SRH, 10th Match at Visakhapatnam, IPL, Mar 30 2025 - Live Cricket Score
10th Match (D/N), Visakhapatnam, March 30, 2025, Indian Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
DC
L
W
L
W
W
SRH
L
W
L
W
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 331 Runs • 33.1 Avg • 231.46 SR
10 M • 238 Runs • 47.6 Avg • 183.07 SR
SRH10 M • 356 Runs • 39.56 Avg • 176.23 SR
10 M • 264 Runs • 33 Avg • 152.6 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 15 Wkts • 8.49 Econ • 15.6 SR
9 M • 14 Wkts • 10.49 Econ • 13.07 SR
SRH10 M • 10 Wkts • 10.44 Econ • 21.6 SR
SRH3 M • 5 Wkts • 11.1 Econ • 12 SR
Squad
DC
SRH
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
Match details
|Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|15.30 start, First Session 15.30-17.00, Interval 17.00-17.20, Second Session 17.20-18.50
|Match days
|30 March 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
Language
English
