Live report - Delhi Capitals meet Sunrisers Hyderabad in Visakhapatnam

Live report - Delhi Capitals meet Sunrisers Hyderabad in VisakhapatnamBy S Sudarshanan
Toss - SRH opt to bat vs DC
What's on the menu?
The return of KL Rahul. It is a new team for the former LSG captain. And he had to miss DC’s opening contest for the birth of his daughter. His return means that there is an intrigue - around his batting position and role in the order:
With SRH in action, there is always spotlight on Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma. Head has started off explosively in IPL 2025. He scored a 31-ball 67 in SRH's tournament opener against Rajasthan Royals and followed it up with a 28-ball 47 against LSG. We have been trying to decode what is the best ball to get him out. We did it last year, and this time, we racked Varun Aaron's brains to find out.
But DC have with them what could be Head's kryptonite - Mitchell Starc. Head vs Starc numbers in all recognised cricket read as follows: 7 innings, 8 runs, 5 dismissals in 29 balls, 0 boundaries
Welcome to Visakhapatnam
It is quite hot in Visakhapatnam where Delhi Capitals host Sunrisers Hyderabad. SRH are coming here on the back of a defeat to Lucknow Super Giants. DC are high on confidence after snatching a win from LSG, thanks to Ashutosh Sharma's heroics at the same venue.
What can we expect today? We'll go back to the last contest between these two sides to refresh our minds:
Yep, that game when SRH blasted 125 inside the powerplay. Can we expect more of the same today? Hard to say a definite yes because that was a night game, this is an afternoon contest. Different venues, too. Given the high temperature right now, expect spinners to come into play as the game progresses and the baking sun has its effect on the surface.
