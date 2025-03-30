SRH won't change 'aggressive brand', says coach Daniel Vettori

Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Daniel Vettori will have "no conversations" with his team to temper their approach following two successive losses in IPL 2025

On Sunday in Visakhapatnam, they were revived from 37 for 4 in the fifth over by rookie batter Aniket Verma and Heinrich Klaasen , before they stumbled to 163 all out in 18.4 overs. Vettori emphasised the need to stay true to their philosophy of taking the game on, even if it may backfire occasionally.

"There's no conversations around that [tempering down]," he said. "We definitely want to play an aggressive brand. If you look at our top three, that's how they play. They normally set the tone for the rest of us."

Abhishek Sharma was run out in the first over, while Ishan Kishan and Travis Head were dismissed trying to hit boundaries. Kishan slashed a short delivery to deep backward point while Head was out nicking while attempting to ramp Mitchell Starc.

"Abhishek was unlucky tonight, Ishan and Travis on a different day may have hit those balls for six," he said. "We understand when we play this way, there may be failure but hopefully we can come to the party and perform more often than not."

Vettori said the position SRH are in this early in the season wasn't a setback and backed his team to recover.

"If you look at the course of the 18 IPL seasons, there's been very few teams that haven't lost two games in a row," he said. "Particularly early in the season when teams are learning their combinations, first year after a big auction.

"We don't want to be in this position, like any team, but we understand every time we play, we come up against a very good team, well-planned teams and highly talented players.

"There's no reason why we can't just turn up and win, we've got to perform, that's the challenge for us after a very good first performance and continue in the style we like. How we challenge ourselves to do it consistently [is important]."

Vettori had high praise for rookie legspinner Zeeshan Ansari , who gave SRH some hope in their defence by picking up three wickets in his first competitive T20 in over six years.

Ansari, a former India Under-19 player from the same batch as Rishabh Pant, Kishan and Khaleel Ahmed among others, had earned a trial with SRH after a chart-topping performance at the UP T20 League last year.