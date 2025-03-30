Live report - CSK bring in Overton, Vijay Shankar and opt to bowl

Live
Live report - CSK bring in Overton, Vijay Shankar and opt to bowlBy Deivarayan Muthu
Khaleel takes out Jaiswal
Khaleel's first ball is too full to Jaiswal. He was searching for swing, but didn't get any. Jaiswal stretches out and cracks him through the covers. Khaleel pulls his length back and has Jaiswal caught at mid-off third ball with an inswinger. Gone for 4 off 3 balls.
11 No of wickets taken by Khaleel in the powerplay since IPL 2024. Only the OGs Starc and Boult have more IPL wickets than Khaleel in the first six overs during this period.
CSK win the toss and opt to chase
Having suffered their biggest-ever defeat at Chepauk on Friday, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) responded with two changes for their away game against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday. Jamie Overton replaced his compatriot Sam Curran and made his IPL debut while Vijay Shankar came in for Deepak Hooda.
Overton lends more strength to the middle order and can also hit heavy lengths at speeds north of 140kph with the ball. As for Vijay, he's an old face for CSK, having played for them in 2014 before moving to different franchises. He was carded at bat at No.4 in CSK's bowl-first XI, but it's likely that Shivam Dube could slot in there as an Impact Player, with Vijay dropping down the order. There was no room for Devon Conway, though.
As for RR, they were unchanged from the defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the same venue. They might bring in an extra bowler as an Impact Player in place of Sanju Samson later in the evening. Samson is still recuperating from a finger injury and hasn't been cleared yet to keep wicket or field.
RR: 1 Yashasvi Jaiswal, 2 Sanju Samson, 3 Nitish Rana, 4 Riyan Parag (capt), 5 Dhruv Jurel (wk), 6 Shimron Hetmyer, 7 Wanindu Hasaranga, 8 Jofra Archer, 9 Maheesh Theekshana, 10 Sandeep Sharma, 11 Tushar Deshpande
Impact Subs: Kunal Singh Rathore, Shubham Dubey, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kumar Kartikeya, Yudhvir Singh
CSK: 1 Rachin Ravindra, 2 Rahul Tripathi, 3 Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt), 4 Vijay Shankar, 5 Ravindra Jadeja, 6 MS Dhoni (wk), 7 Jamie Overton, 8 R Ashwin, 9 Noor Ahmad, 10 Matheesha Pathirana, 11 Khaleel Ahmed
Impact Subs: Shivam Dube, Mukesh Choudhary, Devon Conway, Shaik Rasheed, Sam Curran
Conway time for CSK?
New season, new loyalties
Tushar Deshpande was a net bowler at CSK in IPL 2022. He then went onto become one of Dhoni's go-to bowlers and won the title in 2023. Like Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana often fronted up to bowl the tough overs at CSK. He continues to bowl in the powerplay for RR but hasn't yet produced the kind of output RR might have been looking for. Can the pair get the better of their former franchise in Guwahati?
RR, CSK search for balance
After having suffered their biggest-ever defeat at Chepauk on Friday, CSK face a super-quick turnaround today against RR in Guwahati. CSK had only arrived in Guwahati on Saturday evening and will have to hit the ground running in Guwahati. Like CSK, RR are searching for their best combination. Quite a few questions to answer for both teams. This will be RR's last 'home' fixture in Guwahati before they go on the road to Mullanpur and Ahmedabad. They will then shift to Jaipur for a clash with RCB.
