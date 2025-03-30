Live report - CSK bring in Overton, Vijay Shankar and opt to bowl

Jamie Overton was at it in the BBL • Getty Images

Having suffered their biggest-ever defeat at Chepauk on Friday, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) responded with two changes for their away game against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday. Jamie Overton replaced his compatriot Sam Curran and made his IPL debut while Vijay Shankar came in for Deepak Hooda.

Overton lends more strength to the middle order and can also hit heavy lengths at speeds north of 140kph with the ball. As for Vijay, he's an old face for CSK, having played for them in 2014 before moving to different franchises. He was carded at bat at No.4 in CSK's bowl-first XI, but it's likely that Shivam Dube could slot in there as an Impact Player, with Vijay dropping down the order. There was no room for Devon Conway, though.

As for RR, they were unchanged from the defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the same venue. They might bring in an extra bowler as an Impact Player in place of Sanju Samson later in the evening. Samson is still recuperating from a finger injury and hasn't been cleared yet to keep wicket or field.

RR: 1 Yashasvi Jaiswal, 2 Sanju Samson, 3 Nitish Rana, 4 Riyan Parag (capt), 5 Dhruv Jurel (wk), 6 Shimron Hetmyer, 7 Wanindu Hasaranga, 8 Jofra Archer, 9 Maheesh Theekshana, 10 Sandeep Sharma, 11 Tushar Deshpande

Impact Subs: Kunal Singh Rathore, Shubham Dubey, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kumar Kartikeya, Yudhvir Singh

CSK: 1 Rachin Ravindra, 2 Rahul Tripathi, 3 Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt), 4 Vijay Shankar, 5 Ravindra Jadeja, 6 MS Dhoni (wk), 7 Jamie Overton, 8 R Ashwin, 9 Noor Ahmad, 10 Matheesha Pathirana, 11 Khaleel Ahmed