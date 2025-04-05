IPL 2025 Orange Cap and Purple Cap leaderboards - Hardik Pandya makes his entry
Who are the top-three run-scorers and wicket-takers in IPL 2025 after Friday night's action?
Not a lot has changed at the top of the Orange Cap leaderboard in IPL 2025, but there is a brand-new name up at No. 2 on the Purple Cap table. Here's our daily look after Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) 12-run win over Mumbai Indians (MI) on Friday night.
He scored just 12 against MI, but it was enough for LSG's Nicholas Pooran to stay on top of the run-scorers' table, with 201 runs from four innings. The good work was done in the first three games - 75 from 30 balls against Delhi Capitals (DC), 70 from 26 against SRH, and 44 from 30 against Punjab Kings (PBKS). With the 12 against MI coming from just six balls, his strike rate is still up there, at 218.47.
Gujarat Titans (GT) opener B Sai Sudharsan is in second position after his 49 off 36 balls against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). In the earlier two games, Sudharsan had scores of 74 and 63. His overall tally - 186 - is just 15 short of Pooran's and a decent outing in the next match might give us a new table-topper.
Mitchell Marsh is back at No. 3 after dropping off for a bit, his 60 from 31 balls against MI a top effort that played a big part in scripting LSG's win. He now has 184 runs from four innings. There was a duck against PBKS, but Marsh has scored a half-century every other time he has walked out.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) left-arm wristspinner Noor Ahmad still has the Purple Cap for his nine wickets from three games, the 4 for 18 in CSK's first game, against MI, his best so far.
At No. 2, because of a superior economy rate as compared to the man after him on the list, is MI captain Hardik Pandya. He has been among the wickets this IPL, starting with 2 for 29 against GT, and then 1 for 10 against KKR, but the real star turn came on Friday against LSG, when he ran through the batting line up with 5 for 36. The victims weren't a shabby lot either: Pooran, Rishabh Pant, Aiden Markram, David Miller, and later Akash Deep.
Before Hardik's five-for came Mitchell Starc's five-for (the only two so far this season), which took Starc's tally to eight from just two games for Delhi Capitals (DC). He got 3 for 42 in his first game, against LSG, but ramped it up in the next, against SRH, and got his career-best T20 returns - 5 for 35.