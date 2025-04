IPL 2025 Orange Cap and Purple Cap leaderboards - Hardik Pandya makes his entry

He scored just 12 against MI, but it was enough for LSG's Nicholas Pooran to stay on top of the run-scorers' table, with 201 runs from four innings. The good work was done in the first three games - 75 from 30 balls against Delhi Capitals (DC), 70 from 26 against SRH , and 44 from 30 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) . With the 12 against MI coming from just six balls, his strike rate is still up there, at 218.47.