Hardik Pandya overtakes Anil Kumble for best figures by a captain in the IPL

Hardik Pandya picked up his first five-wicket haul in the T20 cricket, and in doing so created an IPL first. No other captains in the tournament's 17-year history had taken a five-for, but there have still been some excellent spells. Here are the top five.

Hardik Pandya - 5 for 36 vs LSG, 2025

Pandya had bowled 96 times in the IPL and the best he's ever managed previously was 3 for 17. In Lucknow, his masterful efforts kept producing wickets even as his team-mates went for big runs courtesy Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram. Pandya brought himself on as the sixth bowling option in the ninth over and immediately got the big wicket of the in-form Nicholas Pooran with a slower bouncer. In his next over, an offcutter saw the struggling Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant spoon the ball towards mid-off where Corbin Bosch took a good catch. Pandya then came back to bowl in the death and removed the well-set Markram before dismissing David Miller and Akash Deep off consecutive deliveries in the final over to register his first five-for in his 290th T20 match.

Anil Kumble - 4 for 16 vs Deccan Chargers, 2009

Opening the bowling for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the final in Johannesburg, Kumble set the tone by knocking over Adam Gilchrist in the first over. He went on to dismiss Andrew Symonds, Rohit Sharma and Venugopal Rao to help restrict Deccan Chargers to 143. RCB fell short by six runs in the end as Chargers won the title, but Kumble held the record for best figures for a captain in the IPL until it was broken by Pandya today.

Anil Kumble - 4 for 16 vs Deccan Chargers, 2010

No, this isn't an error of duplication. A year on from the 2009 final, RCB and Chargers met in the 3rd place playoff match at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Kumble opened the bowling again, and dismissed Gilchrist in the first over again. This time RCB bowled their opponents out for 82, with Kumble returning 4 for 16 from 3.3 overs. Rahul Dravid and Kevin Pietersen ensured a successful chase this time around.

JP Duminy - 4 for 17 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2015

JP Duminy came close to breaking Kumble's record in 2015 as he ran through Sunrisers Hyderabad's top order to help Delhi Capitals (then called Delhi Daredevils) secure a four-run win while defending 168. Duminy broke up a 50-run opening stand and dismissed both openers David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan in the space of three balls. He then dismissed a well-set Ravi Bopara and Eoin Morgan, again with two wickets in three balls to round off an all-round performance, having also hit a half-century in DC's innings.

Shane Warne - 4 for 21 vs Deccan Chargers, 2010