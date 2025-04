Samson fined INR 24 lakh for RR's second over-rate offence

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson has been fined INR 24 lakh after his team's second over-rate offence in IPL 2025 . Samson and his team were handed the fine for maintaining a slow over rate in their game against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

As per Article 2.22 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, a captain is fined INR 24 lakh for a second over-rate offence in a season, and the IPL has done away with match suspensions for a third offence. The rest of the players in the playing XII - including the Impact Player - will be fined either INR 6 lakh or or 25% of their match fees, whichever is lesser.