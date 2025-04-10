Samson fined INR 24 lakh for RR's second over-rate offence

As per Article 2.22 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, a captain is fined INR 24 lakh for a second over-rate offence in a season, and the IPL has done away with match suspensions for a third offence. The rest of the players in the playing XII - including the Impact Player - will be fined either INR 6 lakh or or 25% of their match fees, whichever is lesser.