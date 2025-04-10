Samson fined INR 24 lakh for RR's second over-rate offence
RR's first over-rate offence was under Riyan Parag against Chennai Super Kings last month
Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson has been fined INR 24 lakh after his team's second over-rate offence in IPL 2025. Samson and his team were handed the fine for maintaining a slow over rate in their game against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.
As per Article 2.22 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, a captain is fined INR 24 lakh for a second over-rate offence in a season, and the IPL has done away with match suspensions for a third offence. The rest of the players in the playing XII - including the Impact Player - will be fined either INR 6 lakh or or 25% of their match fees, whichever is lesser.
RR's first over-rate offence this IPL was, however, under the captaincy of Riyan Parag when Samson was playing only as an Impact Player because of his finger injury. The first offence was against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) last month when Parag had been fined INR 24 lakh.
RR's second offence came in their third loss of the season in five games, after having won their previous two games on the bounce. They are currently placed seventh on the points table.