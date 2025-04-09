Matches (16)
GT vs RR, 23rd Match at Ahmedabad, IPL, Apr 09 2025 - Live Cricket Score

23rd Match (N), Ahmedabad, April 09, 2025, Indian Premier League
Gujarat Titans FlagGujarat Titans
Rajasthan Royals FlagRajasthan Royals
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 06:41
batters to watch(Recent stats)
B Sai Sudharsan
10 M • 492 Runs • 54.67 Avg • 152.32 SR
Shubman Gill
10 M • 317 Runs • 35.22 Avg • 144.74 SR
SV Samson
10 M • 283 Runs • 31.44 Avg • 145.87 SR
R Parag
10 M • 273 Runs • 39 Avg • 138.57 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
R Sai Kishore
7 M • 13 Wkts • 8.25 Econ • 11.07 SR
Mohammed Siraj
6 M • 12 Wkts • 7.79 Econ • 12 SR
Sandeep Sharma
9 M • 8 Wkts • 9.03 Econ • 24.75 SR
PW Hasaranga
3 M • 6 Wkts • 9.55 Econ • 11 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
GT
RR
Player
Role
Shubman Gill (c)
Opening Batter
Rashid Khan (vc)
Bowling Allrounder
Anuj Rawat 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Arshad Khan 
Bowler
Jos Buttler 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Gerald Coetzee 
Bowler
Gurnoor Brar 
Bowler
Karim Janat 
Bowling Allrounder
Kulwant Khejroliya 
Bowler
Kumar Kushagra 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mahipal Lomror 
Allrounder
Mohammed Siraj 
Bowler
Glenn Phillips 
Allrounder
Prasidh Krishna 
Bowler
Kagiso Rabada 
Bowler
Sherfane Rutherford 
Middle order Batter
Sai Kishore 
Bowler
Sai Sudharsan 
Top order Batter
M Shahrukh Khan 
Batter
Ishant Sharma 
Bowler
Nishant Sindhu 
Allrounder
Manav Suthar 
Bowling Allrounder
Rahul Tewatia 
Bowling Allrounder
Washington Sundar 
Bowling Allrounder
Jayant Yadav 
Bowler
Match details
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
Match days09 April 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
IPL News

Jayawardene says Bumrah is in 'good nick' after IPL comeback

"He's disappointed not to get the win, but other than that, he looks fine. I think the pace was up, and the execution was good"

RCB's winning formula comes with a distinct Indian flavour

Jitesh Sharma, Devdutt Padikkal and Rajat Patidar have all played crucial hands this year in putting the franchise on cloud nine

Patidar lauds Krunal's 'courage' after triple-wicket final over

"The way KP bowled that last over, it was not easy and the way he bowled was amazing"

Hardik says MI bowlers 'didn't have anywhere to hide' on a 'tough track'

The Mumbai captain also explained that the decision to retire out Tilak Varma in the previous match was a "tactical" one

Stats - Kohli becomes first Indian to 13000 T20 runs; Bhuvneshwar overtakes Bravo

Stats highlights from the Wankhede Stadium, where RCB ended a 10-year-long drought against MI

Indian Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
DC33061.257
GT43161.031
RCB43161.015
PBKS32140.074
KKR42240.070
LSG42240.048
RR4224-0.185
MI5142-0.010
CSK4132-0.891
SRH5142-1.629
Full Table