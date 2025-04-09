Matches (16)
GT vs RR, 23rd Match at Ahmedabad, IPL, Apr 09 2025 - Live Cricket Score
23rd Match (N), Ahmedabad, April 09, 2025, Indian Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
GT
A
L
W
W
W
RR
L
L
L
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 06:41
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 492 Runs • 54.67 Avg • 152.32 SR
10 M • 317 Runs • 35.22 Avg • 144.74 SR
10 M • 283 Runs • 31.44 Avg • 145.87 SR
RR10 M • 273 Runs • 39 Avg • 138.57 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
GT7 M • 13 Wkts • 8.25 Econ • 11.07 SR
6 M • 12 Wkts • 7.79 Econ • 12 SR
9 M • 8 Wkts • 9.03 Econ • 24.75 SR
3 M • 6 Wkts • 9.55 Econ • 11 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
GT
RR
Player
Role
|Opening Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
Match details
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
|Match days
|09 April 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
