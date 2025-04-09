Sai Sudharsan and Prasidh lead GT to top of IPL table

Gujarat Titans 217 for 6 (Sudharsan 82, Buttler 36, Shahrukh 36, Deshpande 2-53, Theekshana 2-54) beat Rajasthan Royals 159 (Hetmyer 52, Samson 41, Prasidh 3-24, Sai Kishore 2-20, Rashid 2-37) by 58 runs

B Sai Sudharsan and Prasidh Krishna once again stood up for Gujarat Titans (GT) as they beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 58 runs in Ahmedabad. This was GT's fourth successive win in IPL 2025 and it took them to the top of the points table.

After RR opted to bowl on a red-soil pitch, Sai Sudharsan's 82 off 53 balls, his third half-century of the season, steered GT to 217 for 6. With no dew in the second innings, it proved way too steep for RR to chase down. Mohammed Siraj and Arshad Khan struck in the powerplay before Prasidh picked up 3 for 24 in the middle overs to keep RR on the back foot. Despite Shimron Hetmyer 's fighting fifty, RR were all out for 159 in 19.2 overs.

Archer breathes fire again

Jofra Archer didn't have a great start to IPL 2025. In his first two games, he conceded 109 from 6.3 wicketless overs. But he boucned back in his next two with a combined 4 for 38 from seven overs. He breathed fire tonight as well. In his first over, he rushed Sai Sudharsan with a 152.3kph bouncer. In his second, he got one to move in at 147.7kph and pegged back Shubman Gill's off stump. His match-up against Gill in T20 cricket now reads: 15 balls, ten runs, three dismissals.

For his former captain Jos Buttler, Archer had two slips, a short leg and a catching square leg, and welcomed him with a menacing bouncer that Buttler did well to evade. Buttler inside-edged the next ball just wide of short leg, and then pushed Archer through the covers for four.

Sai Sudharsan played his shots from the get-go • IPL

Sai Sudharsan continues his dream run

Sai Sudharsan generally takes time to get going. Here, he attacked right from the start. He ramped, scooped, drove and cut, and took his side to 50 in 5.1 overs. By the end of the powerplay, he had 39 against his name, off 22 balls. Only Wriddhiman Saha (54 vs Lucknow Super Giants in 2023) has scored more runs in an innings for GT in that phase.

Buttler was on 12 off 13 at one point but hit four fours in his next six balls to move to 31 off 19. He and Sai Sudharsan added 80 off 46 balls before Maheesh Theekshana trapped Buttler lbw. After a brief dip in the scoring rate, M Shahrukh Khan opened up and smashed 36 off 20 to re-inject momentum.

Sudharsan was dropped on 81 by Shubham Dubey off Archer in the 18th over, but he only added one more to his tally. Then Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan ransacked 30 in the last two overs to take GT past 200.

Siraj, Arshad strike early

RR did not have a great start. Yashasvi Jaiswal slashed Arshad to deep third in the second over of the chase and Nitish Rana did the same against Siraj in the next. Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag counterattacked and added 48 off 26 balls for the third wicket. The stand was broken when Impact Sub Kulwant Khejroliya had Parag caught behind in the seventh over. Parag immediately reviewed the decision, confident that his bat had only hit the ground, but the third umpire thought otherwise, with Ultra Edge also bringing up a second spike when the ball passed the bat.

Prasidh Krishna enjoyed a productive outing against his old team • IPL

Rashid into the act

Coming into this game, Rashid had picked up just one wicket in four outings. Tonight, he struck in his first over. It was a shortish ball that didn't bounce as much as Dhruv Jurel expected, and Sai Sudharsan at deep midwicket gobbled up the mistimed pull.

Rashid enjoys a favourable match-up against Hetmyer, having dismissed him six times in 63 balls for 79 runs before this game. He almost had Hetmyer lbw for a first-ball duck but the ball had pitched fractionally outside leg stump. From there on, Hetmyer dominated Rashid and hit him for 26 runs off 12 balls with the help of two fours and two sixes. However, Rashid was too good for RR's Impact Sub Shubham Dubey and had him lbw for 1.

Prasidh lands decisive blows

Prasidh is GT's enforcer in the middle overs and he was at it once again. Just before Rashid snared Dubey, he had provided his side a crucial wicket. Samson and Hetmyer had taken RR to 115 for 4 in 12 overs, leaving them needing 103 off 48. Prasidh then dug one into the pitch. Samson went airborne to try and ride the bounce and steer it behind point, but ended up guiding it straight to short third.