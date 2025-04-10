Team combination continues to be a problem for Royals

"A wonderful wicket to bat on and the ball was coming on nicely. There was a little bit of pace and bounce which Jofra [Archer] exploited really well - [he was] the standout bowler," Bangar said on ESPNcricinfo TimeOut show. "But apart from him, just felt that Rajasthan Royals had to have a sixth bowling option to take a little bit of pressure away from the other bowlers. In such batting-friendly conditions, you certainly felt they were under the pump."

RR were without Wanindu Hasaranga for the game after he opted out owing to personal reasons. That was a blow, though his replacement, Fazalhaq Farooqi , went at 9.50, not bad in the circumstances. Archer was the most economical, at 7.50, despite bowling the 18th over. Crucially, no wickets fell between 2.1 and 9.6, that's almost seven overs, and then again for 5.4 overs after that.

"I think they missed Hasaranga, somebody who could take wickets in the middle overs," Wasim Jaffer said. "Theekshana, even though he took a couple of wickets [2 for 54], didn't look like [he was] putting any pressure. He and Tushar [2 for 53] went for 50-plus, that cost them more than 100 runs in those eight overs."

If RR failed to get more wickets in the middle overs, the platform set as a result meant GT could go big at the end - they got 18, 13, 11, 14 and 16 in the last five.

"We could have, maybe, given about 20 runs less, but I think they batted well. They had better partnerships than what we did. That's why they got a total which was big," Sairaj Bahutule , RR's spin-bowling coach, said at the press conference. "T20 is a format where sometimes the execution doesn't go the way you want it to. Obviously they had plans, but the execution didn't happen the way they wanted.

"The last few overs, the death overs, we could have done a bit better."

That, curiously, is something GT aren't even after. For them, flexibility is everything. "No one has a role," assistant coach Parthiv Patel said, and anything can happen depending on how the pitch and other conditions look.

"For our team, it's about knowing the situation, understanding the conditions, and we felt we might need a fourth seamer in the second innings [so Kulwant Khejroliya came in as Impact Sub]," Parthiv said. "We are flexible as a team. We react to the conditions we see in front of us."

And then comes the execution.

"Especially on a wicket like this, I thought every bowler came in and executed their plans really well. Obviously [Mohammed] Siraj is bowling really well; Prasidh Krishna has been phenomenal throughout the tournament; [R] Sai Kishore is probably the best spinner in this tournament, the way he has been bowling, how brave he is, bowling in difficult conditions.

"So after every game, you see a different bowler stepping up. Bowlers win you games. Obviously batters set it up."

Which didn't happen for RR. Though, on the bright side, Archer has continued to sparkle after a terrible start to the tournament.

"T20 is a game where you're bound to make mistakes, and [if you] minimise your mistakes, you'll be in a better position," Bahutule said. "After that first game, he worked hand in hand with Shane Bond [the fast-bowling coach] and understood a few aspects about his bowling, and the way he has got back is purely due to his understanding of where he needs to improve, where are the areas, the lengths, the lines he needs to get better [at].