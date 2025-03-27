Despite the Impact Player rule, Royals find themselves out of their depth

Teams usually go in with seven batters when setting a target and bring in a bowler as an Impact Player when defending. Sunrisers Hyderabad did this in their opening game against Royals, maintaining an ultra-aggressive tempo to post 286 for 6. Zampa replaced Head during the defence, giving SRH six bowling options as they secured the win.

On Wednesday, Royals relied on six batters to set the target, a tactic that worked in three of their five games last year when they made the playoffs. But the risk of a collapse proved costly in Guwahati. Sanju Samson 's recovery from a finger injury that restricts a few aspects of his batting, Yashasvi Jaiswal 's struggle for fluency, and Riyan Parag adjusting to a new role at No. 3 left Royals in a pickle midway through their innings.

To lengthen their batting, Royals promoted Wanindu Hasaranga to No. 5, ahead of Dhruv Jurel , who only three nights ago had played a blinder to spark life into a daunting chase against SRH. That afternoon, his 35-ball 70 powered Royals past a top-order collapse. Here, Hasaranga was quickly put out of his misery by Varun Chakravarthy.

This allowed KKR to get in a few inexpensive overs out of Moeen Ali, who wouldn't have played had Sunil Narine not been ill. But he did much more. When Nitish Rana's attempts to reverse-sweep or step out failed, he tried to open up the offside but was out to Moeen's classical offbreak that gripped and spun. The logic was that if he could attack Moeen or Varun and regain some momentum, KKR could be put under pressure. That didn't happen and Royals were five down after 11 overs.

Riyan Parag was the only one in Rajasthan Royals' top eight to score at a strike rate of 125-plus • Associated Press

At this point, Royals summoned their Impact Player - not a bowler, but a proper batter in Shubham Dubey to stem the collapse. The move meant Shimron Hetmyer , an explosive batter whom they retained for INR 11 crore, would come in at No. 8 - an unfathomable move as per Nick Knight , the former England opener.

"I don't get it," he said on ESPNcricinfo's T20 Time Out. "If you've signed Shimron Hetmyer, you know what you're going to get from him. He's a world-class international, top-quality batter. You've signed him to change the game. You've signed him to turn a game. You've signed him to make a difference.

"How much of a difference is he going to make if he is pushed down the order when you get in Hasaranga, who is in it to bowl legspin? I get that if you want to change the tempo of an innings, you might fly one up and say, 'have a go', but I don't see why you might want to put Hetmyer back down further."

"He's a good player of spin," Bahutule said. "Being an impact player, it was important we utilised his batting skills. [The thinking was] if he could accelerate at that particular time knowing the fast bowlers will come later on, Hetmyer could've been a good match-up at that particular moment."

"He [Hetmyer] is a world-class international, top-quality batter... How much of a difference is he going to make if he is pushed down the order?" Nick Knight on Hetmyer batting at No. 8

In IPL 2025, teams have posted 200-plus totals regularly despite losing wickets in bunches, highlighting the value of batting depth. Delhi Capitals exhibited this quite sensationally in their opening game when they had as many as seven batters and an eighth, in the form of Impact Player Ashutosh Sharma, who made a game-changing 31-ball 66 not out to clinch victory from the jaws of defeat.

On Tuesday, Punjab Kings had batting till No. 9; it's a different matter they didn't need it even with the high-risk approach that helped them set Gujarat Titans a target of 244.

Royals lack that batting depth, which puts pressure on their batting stars.

"It's quite confusing as well, because if you are batsman and have this batting unit, how hard do you go?" Ambati Rayudu , Knight's co-panelist, said. "When you know you have eight batsmen, you tend to go that much harder. When the Impact Payer [rule] had just started, we all [at Chennai Super Kings] thought, 'Okay, we will go [hard] from ball one because we have enough batting. Let's use the whole depth of it. That's where they might struggle to keep that intent going."

But Bahutule remains confident. "We're a young side with a young captain. It's a question of us getting into performance mode which I feel will come through."