KKR spinners stifle Royals before Quinton de Kock gets the job done

Kolkata Knight Riders 153 for 2 (de Kock 97) beat Rajasthan Royals 151 for 9 (Jurel 33, Varun 2-17, Moeen 2-23) by eight wickets



No Sunil Narine , no problem for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). KKR's new recruit Moeen Ali , who took the unwell Narine's place, dovetailed beautifully with old face Varun Chakravarthy on a dry, sluggish Guwahati surface to limit Rajasthan Royals (RR) to 151 for 9. The two spinners were so good - they claimed combined figures of 8-0-40-4 - that KKR didn't even need Andre Russell with the ball.

Then another new recruit, Quinton de Kock came good at the top, and KKR didn't need Russell with the ball either. De Kock's unbeaten 97 off 61 balls got KKR on the points table and handed RR their second successive defeat this season.

Parag's unhappy homecoming

Sanju Samson fell for 13 off 11 balls when he stepped out a bit too early and yorked himself against Vaibhav Arora, but Guwahati's very own Riyan Parag, who was captaining RR, brought the crowd alive when he crashed the third ball he faced, from Harshit Rana, for a one-handed six. His next six, a lofted checked-drive off Arora over his head in the last over of the powerplay, was even better.

Parag even launched Varun for a six over midwicket when the mystery spinner erred too short. However, Varun remedied his length two balls later, having Parag sky a catch to de Kock, the keeper, with a 113kph dart that veered away from him.

Parag also did his bit with the ball later in the evening, coming away with 4-0-25-0 later and running Moeen out, but his homecoming wasn't a happy one.

Varun, Moeen mess with RR's plans

Moeen might not even played had Narine been available. After having received his maiden KKR cap from team mentor Dwayne Bravo, Moeen struck in his second over when he had an advancing Jaiswal holing out to long-on for 29 off 24 balls. It was only Jaiswal's second dismissal against spin in the IPL since 2023 across 197 balls while scoring 289 runs.

RR tried to use Hasaranga the way they did R Ashwin in the past. They promoted Hasaranga up to No. 5 as a pinch-blocker or pinch-hitter, but the experiment didn't work. He faced just one ball from Moeen, the offspinner, and ended up miscuing Varun to mid-off for a run-a-ball 4.

The slide triggered by the spinners - RR went from 67 for 1 to 82 for 5 - messed with the hosts' plans. Shubham Dubey, who wasn't originally in RR's bat-first XI, had to brought in at No. 7, which denied them the option of bringing in a frontline bowler in the form of Kumar Kartikeya or Akash Madhwal during their defence.

Varun and Moeen conceded just one six and a four between them. In contrast, RR's spinners, including part-timers Parag and Nitish Rana, leaked 11 boundaries among them.

That RR crossed 150 was down to late blows from Dhruv Jurel, who top-scored for them with 33 off 28 balls, and Jofra Archer.