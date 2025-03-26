RR vs KKR, 6th Match at Guwahati, IPL, Mar 26 2025 - Live Cricket Score
6th Match (N), Guwahati, March 26, 2025, Indian Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
RR
L
NR
W
L
L
KKR
A
NR
W
W
L
Ground time: 07:40
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 321 Runs • 45.86 Avg • 156.58 SR
10 M • 315 Runs • 39.38 Avg • 156.71 SR
KKR10 M • 303 Runs • 60.6 Avg • 160.31 SR
KKR10 M • 256 Runs • 28.44 Avg • 171.81 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
9 M • 13 Wkts • 8.69 Econ • 16.15 SR
2 M • 5 Wkts • 9.25 Econ • 9.6 SR
9 M • 15 Wkts • 7.66 Econ • 12.8 SR
KKR8 M • 13 Wkts • 9.79 Econ • 8.76 SR
Squad
RR
KKR
Player
Role
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Opening Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
|Match days
|26 March 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
