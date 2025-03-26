IPL (3)

RR vs KKR, 6th Match at Guwahati, IPL, Mar 26 2025 - Live Cricket Score

6th Match (N), Guwahati, March 26, 2025, Indian Premier League
Rajasthan Royals FlagRajasthan Royals
Kolkata Knight Riders FlagKolkata Knight Riders
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SV Samson
10 M • 321 Runs • 45.86 Avg • 156.58 SR
YBK Jaiswal
10 M • 315 Runs • 39.38 Avg • 156.71 SR
VR Iyer
10 M • 303 Runs • 60.6 Avg • 160.31 SR
SP Narine
10 M • 256 Runs • 28.44 Avg • 171.81 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Sandeep Sharma
9 M • 13 Wkts • 8.69 Econ • 16.15 SR
TU Deshpande
2 M • 5 Wkts • 9.25 Econ • 9.6 SR
CV Varun
9 M • 15 Wkts • 7.66 Econ • 12.8 SR
AD Russell
8 M • 13 Wkts • 9.79 Econ • 8.76 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
RR
KKR
Player
Role
Riyan Parag (c)
Top order Batter
Jofra Archer 
Bowler
Ashok Sharma 
Bowler
Tushar Deshpande 
Bowler
Shubham Dubey 
Middle order Batter
Fazalhaq Farooqi 
Bowler
Wanindu Hasaranga 
Allrounder
Shimron Hetmyer 
Middle order Batter
Yashasvi Jaiswal 
Opening Batter
Dhruv Jurel 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Kumar Kartikeya 
Bowler
Akash Madhwal 
Bowler
Kwena Maphaka 
Bowler
Nitish Rana 
Middle order Batter
Kunal Singh Rathore 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Sanju Samson 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Sandeep Sharma 
Bowler
Vaibhav Suryavanshi 
Batter
Maheesh Theekshana 
Bowler
Yudhvir Singh 
Bowler
Match details
Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
Match days26 March 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Indian Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
SRH11022.200
RCB11022.137
CSK11020.493
DC11020.371
LSG1010-0.371
MI1010-0.493
KKR1010-2.137
RR1010-2.200
GT-----
PBKS-----
