IPL 2025 - Live Blog - Varun, Moeen mess with RR's plans

KKR limit RR to 151
No Sunil Narine (unwell). No problem so far for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).
New KKR recruit Moeen Ali dovetailed beautifully with old face Varun Chakravarthy on a dry, sluggish Guwahati surface to keep Rajasthan Royals (RR) to 151 for 9. The two spinners were so good - they claimed combined figures of 8-0-40-4 - that KKR didn't even need Andre Russell with the ball.
The slide that the spinners started - RR went from 67 for 1 to 82 for 5 - messed with the plans of the hosts. RR had originally not named Shubham Dubey among their Impact subs, but they had to slot him in at No.7, at the expense of a frontline bowler who could have been used during their defence.
Dubey, however, laboured to 9 off 12 balls before Vaibhav Arora had him holing out. Arora had caused damage with the new ball too, knocking Sanju Samson over for 13 off 11 balls after he had stepped out a bit too early. Yashasvi Jasiwal also fell while stepping out, with Moeen having him hole out to long-on for 29 off 24 balls.
Homeboy Riyan Parag got cracking with three sixes, including a one-handed hit, but Varun cut his innings short with a 113kph dart. RR promoted Wanindu Hasaranga up to No.5 to counter Moeen but that experiment didn't come off. He faced just one ball from the offspinner and fell to the mystery spinner for a run-a-ball 4.
Dhruv Jurel top-scored for RR with 33 off 28 balls before Rana got rid of him and Hetmyer in the penultimate over. Jofra Archer's cameo - 16 off seven balls - pushed RR past 150. He will have a big job to do with the ball for RR, especially after having bowled the most expensive IPL spell ever in his last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) during the weekend.
Impact Player Dubey falls
The slide continues for RR. Dubey has a reputation of being a big hitter at domestic level for Vidarbha. He showed glimpses of his big-hitting on a flat pitch in Hyderabad. But on this sluggish Guwahati surface, he struggles to 9 off 11 balls. Arora bowls short, into the pitch, and hides the 12th ball away from the reach of Dubey. He connects but ends up slicing it straight to Russell at square deep third. RR are 110 for 6 in 15 overs.
Varun, Moeen mess with RR's plans
RR promoted Hasaranga up to No.5, ahead of Jurel and Hetmyer, to counter Moeen, the offspinner. He ended up facing just one ball from Moeen. He tried to haul Varun, the mystery spinner over the leg side, and ended up holing out for 4 off 4 balls.
76 for 4 soon becomes 82 for 5 as Moeen castles the left-handed Rana. The slide, triggered by Moeen and Varun, messes with RR's plans. Madhwal or Kartikeya might have been their Impact Player but now they need another batter to stem the rot in this innings and then give their attack something to bowl at. So, Dubey in at No.7 as their Impact Player.
Jaiswal vs spin
2 No of dismissals for Jaiswal vs spin in the IPL since 2023 across 197 balls while scoring 289 runs
Spin to win
Varun, Moeen strike for KKR
When Varun Chakravarthy dragged a hip-high short ball outside off, Parag lined it up and walloped it over midwicket for six
Varun bounces back strongly, as he often does, stunning Guwahati into silence. He cranks it up to 113kph, and gets it to skid into Parag on a back of a length. Wonder if it's the flipper that Varun has been working on, in the lead-up to this season. Parag can only sky it high into the night sky. Qdk keeps his cool, takes his helmet off, and takes this skier. Parag gone for 25 off 15 balls.
Former Knight Rider Rana joins Jaiswal in the middle. Moeen now has two lefties to work with. He has an advancing Jaiswal holing out to long-on. RR are 69 for 3 in the ninth over.
RR keep attacking despite losing Samson
54 Runs scored by RR in the powerplay
Jaiswal has been responsible for 25 of those runs. He could have been dismissed on 19 had Rana not dropped a return catch in the fifth over. Parag has also run away to a fast start.
Arora knocks Samson over
Jaiswal and Samson. India's opening pair in T20I cricket come together at the top for RR too in IPL 2025, following Jos Buttler's departure to Gujarat Titans.
Wherever he bats, Samson is using to starting the IPL well. During the weekend, he crashed 66 off 37 balls. On Wednesday, however, he manages only 13 off 11 balls. He manufactures swinging room and steps out probably a bit too early, yorking himself. Arora shatters the leg stump.
RR are 33 for 1 in the fourth over. Homeboy Parag in at No.3. He gets going with a one-handed six off Rana. The mood has changed quickly. Guwahati is loving this.
Swing for Spencer Johnson
Spencer Johnson's role is to move the new ball. He slots into his role right away, beating the outside edge of Jaiswal and then hitting his inside edge. He then beats Samson's outside edge with late swing. Pitches on a middle-stump line, squares Samson up, and screams away past his outside edge.
Samson gets off the mark with a square-driven four off the last ball of the over.
Arora follows it up with a tight five-run over. RR are 14 for 0 in two overs.
RR pick Hasaranga; Narine out for KKR
Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and asked Rajasthan Royals to bat first on a dry surface in Guwahati. KKR made an enforced change, with Moeen Ali replacing an unwell Sunil Narine. KKR mentor Dwayne Bravo handed Moeen his first KKR cap. Left-arm quick Spencer Johnson kept his place in the XI ahead of Anrich Nortje.
Nortje, though, was part of KKR's Impact subs bench along with Angkrish Raghuvanshi who is likely to slot in as the Impact Player when KKR chase.
As for RR, they handed a franchise debut to Wanindu Hasaranga and listed him at No.7. As the only allrounder in the XII, Hasaranga could lend some balance, which they had missed in their season-opener against SRH.
Hasaranga replaced Afghanistan left-arm swing bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi and reunited with his Sri Lanka team-mate Maheesh Theekshana, the mystery spinner. RR kept faith in Jofra Archer, though he had bowled the most expensive spell in the IPL (4-0-76-0) against SRH on Sunday. Former Mumbai Indians fast bowler Akash Madhwal might come in as RR's Impact Player later tonight.
KKR's bowling first XI 1 Quinton de Kock (wk), 2 Venkatesh Iyer, 3 Ajinkya Rahane (capt), 4, Rinku Singh, 5 Moeen Ali, 6 Andre Russell, 7 Ramandeep Singh, 8 Spencer Johnson, 9 Vaibhav Arora, 10 Harshit Rana, 11 Varun Chakravarthy.
Impact Subs: Anrich Nortje, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Luvith Sisodia
RR's batting first XI: 1 Yashasvi Jaiswal, 2 Sanju Samson, 3 Nitish Rana, 4 Riyan Parag, 5 Dhruv Jurel, 6 Shimron Hetmyer, 7 Wanindu Hasaranga, 8 Jofra Archer, 9 Maheesh Theekshana, 10 Thushar Deshpande, 11 Sandeep Sharma.
Impact Subs: Kunal Singh Rathore, Shubham Dubey, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Kwena Maphaka
Moeen Ali makes his debut for KKR
Dwayne Bravo, the KKR mentor and Moeen's former team-mate at CSK, hands Moeen his first KKR cap. Three spinners for KKR on a dry Guwahati surface. This might not be a high-scoring fixture for a change.
Hetmyer vs Powell
Powell is no longer a Royal in the IPL, but he continues to lead Barbados Royals in the CPL. He also has a strong relationship with Kumar Sangakkara, having also worked with him at Jamaica Tallawahs in the CPL. Powell will be on the opposite side, with the KKR camp this time.
Spotlight on Raghuvanshi
All of 20 years old, Angkrish Raghuvanshi has already won the IPL with KKR and the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with Mumbai. He had announced himself to the IPL last year, with 54 off 27 balls against DC in Vizag. He hit eight boundaries on the day, including an outrageous reverse-swatted six off Rasikh Salam Dar. He has a number of other shots in his locker as well. Abhimanyu Bose caught up with Raghuvanshi and spoke about IPL 2024 and the road ahead for this emerging talent from Mumbai.
Homeboy Parag leads RR in Guwahati
It’s a big day for Guwahati's very own Riyan Parag.
After having enjoyed a breakout IPL 2024, and made it to India’s white-ball sides last year, Parag will be leading Rajasthan Royals in his hometown against defending champs Kolkata Knight Riders in Guwahati.
Both teams started the new season with defeats, and will be looking to secure their first points today.
ICYMI: Sanju Samson, RR’s regular captain, hasn’t been cleared yet to keep wicket or field after having undergone finger surgery last month. The injury, however, didn’t seem to hamper him while batting in RR’s opener against SRH during the weekend.
