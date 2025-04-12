RCB look to continue super away run as RR finally find their way home

Big picture: RR, RCB look to bounce back from defeats

If adapting to one home venue has been a challenge for some of the teams, imagine being in Rajasthan Royals' (RR) shoes - they have to adapt to two. After completing their initial matches in Guwahati, they return to the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, nearly three weeks into IPL 2025 , hoping to bounce back from an inconsistent start.

And they run into a team, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), that has been in exceptional away form: they beat Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede for the first time in ten years, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk for the first time in 17 years, and have also taken down defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens.

RCB average 39.6 per wicket and score at 10.5 an over when on the road, while at home, these numbers come down to 22.1 and 8.3, respectively. With the ball, too, they have shown great control (average 21.2) when away, as against a leaky 56.4 at home. They had time to acclimatise during their travels earlier this season but they face a short turnaround now. It's only been two nights since their loss to Delhi Capitals (DC).

Form guide

Rajasthan Royals LWW (last three matches, most recent first)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru LWL

Team news and likely XIIs

Wanindu Hasaranga 's absence in the previous game led to RR having to shuffle their bowling combination. The spin attack is now heavily reliant on Maheesh Theekshana , which could make them look at Kumar Kartikeya , more so because Parag and Rana aren't bowling as much as they have in the past.

Rajasthan Royals (probable): 1 Sanju Samson (capt, wk), 2 Yashasvi Jaiswal, 3 Nitish Rana, 4 Riyan Parag, 5 Dhruv Jurel, 6 Shimron Hetmyer, 7 Shubham Dubey, 8 Jofra Archer, 9 Maheesh Theekshana, 10 Tushar Deshpande/Kumar Kartikeya, 11 Sandeep Sharma, 12 Fazalhaq Farooqi

RCB are unlikely to tinker with their combination right now, although Jacob Bethell offers a left-handed option in the middle order if they feel the need to replace the patchy Liam Livingstone

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (probable): 1 Phil Salt, 2 Virat Kohli, 3 Devdutt Padikkal, 4 Rajat Patidar (capt), 5 Liam Livingstone/Jacob Bethell, 6 Jitesh Sharma (wk), 7 Tim David, 8 Krunal Pandya, 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10 Josh Hazlewood, 11 Yash Dayal, 12 Suyash Sharma

In the spotlight: Jofra Archer and Liam Livingstone

Jofra Archer has found his rhythm in the last few matches, consistently bowling at speeds in the upper 140s kph and showing hostility with the new ball. After a poor start - he went at 16.8 runs per over in his first two games - Archer has redeemed himself by taking five wickets in the three subsequent matches, maintaining a much-improved economy rate of 6.2.

Liam Livingstone started the season with plenty of promise with bat and ball but has suffered a slump since. He is coming off scores of 0 and 4 in his last two games. With the ball, he has bowled two overs across the last three matches. RCB would hope for a revival from Livingstone to shore up what has otherwise been a robust middle-order.

The Big Question

Hasaranga's absence, especially his ability to take wickets in the middle overs, hurt RR against GT, where they fielded exactly one spinner: Theekshana. Fazalhaq Farooqi , who played the GT game, didn't do badly, but is fielding just one spinner a smart call?

Who should fill in for Hasaranga at RR? 6 votes Stick with Fazalhaq Farooqi Bring in Kumar Kartikeya as the second spinner

Pitch and conditions

The temperature in Jaipur can go up to about 38 degrees Celsius, which will make this an energy sapping afternoon game (3.30pm start). The challenge for the curators would be to ensure the surface isn't too dry, unless that's the instruction from the home team, which, going by the events at the IPL this season so far, may or may not be heeded.

Stats and trivia

Kohli is one fifty away from becoming just the second batter after David Warner to reach 100 T20 half-centuries. He's also one short of matching Warner's record of 66 IPL fifties.

RR boast the best powerplay run rate this season - 10.7 per over.

Kohli is RCB's all-time highest run-scorer with 8614 runs. No other Indian features in the top six before we find Rahul Dravid (1132 runs). Patidar and Padikkal are just 15 and 37 runs away, respectively, from getting to the 1000-run mark.

