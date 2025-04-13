Out-of-sorts Samson falls as RCB keep Royals quiet

Matches (23)
28th Match (D/N), Jaipur, April 13, 2025, Indian Premier League
Current RR: 8.05
• Last 5 ov (RR): 46/1 (9.20)
Live Forecast:RR 179
Live
He had a strike rate of 126 over the last couple of years against spin.
Every single ball he's faced in this innings has been against spin and he's hit three high quality boundaries. A late cut against a ball that wasn't really short. A hard-hit cut in front of square with the ball not coming onto the bat. And a quick arm-speed pick-up shot for six
158 Yashasvi Jaiswal's average against spinners since IPL 2023. Only two dismissals in 17 innings at a strike rate of 148. He's going to be key for Royals as they negotiate the rest of this innings
Meanwhile, Parag is dropped on 13 by Dayal at point in Suyash's first over (the ninth of the innings).
The average first innings score in Jaipur since IPL 2023 is only 180. Not high scoring and that is how this game is playing out too. Bhuvneshwar Kumar got swing in the first over. Josh Hazlewood was extracting more bounce than the batters liked. Yashasvi Jaiswal had to run down the track to get his first boundary. Couldn't stand and deliver. Sanju Samson had to wait till the final over of the powerplay to get his first boundary.
45 runs for Rajasthan Royals in the powerplay, the second-lowest this season for the loss of no wickets.
Last time RCB had to content with a wicketless powerplay was 14 matches ago, against SRH last year. But five balls into the middle overs, they get rid of Samson for 15 off 19. Krunal Pandya showed that spin really wasn't coming onto the bat. The wicket was to a ball that stayed low.
Sanju Samson has three fifties in his last five innings in Jaipur. He's averaging 139 and striking at 150. He's being kept quiet right now. 5 off 11 after five overs. A batter with the smoothest touch you'll ever see has already shown signs of desperation, when he backed away to create room but was shut down by Josh Hazlewood following him with a hard length ball. This is a lovely battle in the powerplay itself.
Jaiswal eases the pressure off his captain in the fifth over against Dayal. He's 29 off 19.
Josh Hazlewood has the best economy rate (5.26) and the highest dot-ball percentage (67%) among everyone who's bowled at least five overs in the powerplay in IPL 2025. He isn't the one opening the bowling for RCB though.
The new ball went to Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has the second-best economy rate (6.23) in the powerplay (min five overs again) and the second over went to Yash Dayal, whom RCB have been very big on. He was the one who bowled the over that took them into the playoffs last season and he is the one they are happy to take punts on. They did in the Mumbai game earlier this season to see if they can make the most of a match-up with left-arm pace against Rohit Sharma
There might have been similar considerations today.
7 Yashasvi Jaiswal has been dismissed by left-arm pacers on seven occasions in the powerplay since IPL 2024 - 156 runs off 102 balls at an average of 22.28 and 152.94 strike-rate.
7.5 RCB's economy rate in the powerplay this season, the best out of all the teams. They've also picked up 10 wickets, the joint-most
Royals are going in with just six batters in their line-up (Hasaranga listed at No. 7). Will that shape the way they bat? You usually need the comfort of depth to risk hitting out from ball one. Then again, this is the combination they've been using and they are the second-quickest scoring team (10.66 rpo) in the powerplay
Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the toss and chose to bowl on a Jaipur pitch that both captains thought would get better for batting later on in the day. In a sign of the faith that RCB have in their current squad, Rajat Patidar did not feel the need to make any changes to the XI even though they lost their last game to Delhi Capitals a few days ago.
Sanju Samson though was able to welcome back one of their key players, Wanindu Hasaranga. The Sri Lankan legspinner has picked up six wickets in three matches, all of them in the middle-overs (7-16),in IPL 2025 and his return, at the cost of left-arm quick Fazalhaq Farooqi, might be crucial to a side looking to bounce back from a defeat of their own, to Gujarat Titans.
Rajasthan Royals: 1 Sanju Samson (capt, wk), 2 Yashasvi Jaiswal, 3 Nitish Rana, 4 Riyan Parag, 5 Dhruv Jurel, 6 Shimron Hetmyer, 7 Wanindu Hasaranga, 8 Jofra Archer, 9 Maheesh Theekshana, 10 Tushar Deshpande, 11 Sandeep Sharma
RR Subs: Kumar Kartikeya, Yudhvir Singh, Shubham Dubey, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kunal Rathore
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 1 Phil Salt, 2 Virat Kohli, 3 Rajat Patidar (capt), 4 Liam Livingstone, 5 Jitesh Sharma (wk), 6 Tim David, 7 Krunal Pandya, 8 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9 Josh Hazlewood, 10 Yash Dayal, 11 Suyash Sharma
RCB Subs: Devdutt Padikkal, Rasikh Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh
Vaibhav is 14 years old, just fyi.
Pitch report: Looks good for batting. Might help spin in the second innings. Bat first is the consensus. One square boundary is bigger (62m vs 69m) than the other.
The entire office just yelled at me to put their combined runs tally as well but that's too obvious so :P
Virat Kohli and Rahul Dravid are the only two Indian batters with over 1000 runs for RCB. Rajat Patidar (985) and Devdutt Padikkal (963) may join them later today.
Are RCB winning IPL 2025?144 votes
Yes
No
Is this the year? RCB build titanic batting line-ups, only to school the rest of the world that while it makes for fun viewing, it isn't a guarantee for trophies. In IPL 2025, they've got exactly one star - the one they've had for all 18 years - everybody else is there for purpose. The only thing not going right is their home form - which could change pretty quickly if they start winning tosses and getting to chase.
That last bit doesn't matter right now because RCB are away from home and away from home is where all three of their wins this season have come. Rajasthan Royals are a top side, led by a charismatic captain, one of their baby faces who has risen through the ranks and now commands respect from even people like their coach Rahul Dravid. This season has been a bit of a stutter but Sanju Samson has the belief they can turn it around.
RR Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|not out
|48
|33
|stumped
|15
|19
|not out
|28
|18
|Extras
|(lb 2, w 1)
|Total
|94(1 wkt; 11.4 ovs)
