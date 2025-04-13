Out-of-sorts Samson falls as RCB keep Royals quiet

Josh Hazlewood has the best economy rate (5.26) and the highest dot-ball percentage (67%) among everyone who's bowled at least five overs in the powerplay in IPL 2025. He isn't the one opening the bowling for RCB though.

The new ball went to Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has the second-best economy rate (6.23) in the powerplay (min five overs again) and the second over went to Yash Dayal, whom RCB have been very big on. He was the one who bowled the over that took them into the playoffs last season and he is the one they are happy to take punts on. They did in the Mumbai game earlier this season to see if they can make the most of a match-up with left-arm pace against Rohit Sharma

There might have been similar considerations today.