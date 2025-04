Virat Kohli steering a chase to its end and walking away unbeaten. How many times have we seen that in white-ball cricket? The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter made 62 off 45 balls as his team beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by nine wickets in Jaipur

The win was set up by RCB's other opener, Phil Salt , who peppered the boundary, particularly inside the powerplay to lift his team to 65 for 0 in the first six overs. By the time he fell, the visitors only needed 83 off 68 balls. Former India international Piyush Chawla reckons that helped Kohli ease into his innings.

"That's how he is, isn't it? And that's why we put him at the top of the list of white-ball cricketers. Just because of this reason," Chawla said on ESPNcricinfo's TimeOut. "When he goes out there, he makes things look so easy.

"This was a perfect platform for Virat Kohli. He is getting runs this season. He has started so well. And when you are chasing 173-odd runs and you get that kind of a start with Phil Salt doing what he does best, you know that Virat Kohli will go not out for sure."

Wasim Jaffer felt that Kohli has expanded his repertoire of shots and now has a "game for all situations". In recent times, Kohli has been more willing to step out to the spinners to throw them off their lengths. He's also brought out the sweep to good effect.

"He has got a game for all situations," Jaffer said. "Today we saw him step out and hit sixes. Sometimes, we didn't see that before. But now he does that, he uses the slog sweep as well.