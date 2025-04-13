Matches (22)
IPL (3)
PSL (3)
WWC Qualifier (2)
WI 4-Day (4)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
Kartini Cup (1)

RR vs RCB, 28th Match at Jaipur, IPL, Apr 13 2025 - Live Cricket Score

28th Match (D/N), Jaipur, April 13, 2025, Indian Premier League
PrevNext
Rajasthan Royals FlagRajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bengaluru FlagRoyal Challengers Bengaluru
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
RR Win & Bat
RCB Win & Bat
RR Win & Bowl
RCB Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 07:35
batters to watch(Recent stats)
R Parag
10 M • 272 Runs • 38.86 Avg • 143.91 SR
SV Samson
10 M • 238 Runs • 26.44 Avg • 135.22 SR
V Kohli
10 M • 427 Runs • 47.44 Avg • 159.32 SR
RM Patidar
10 M • 370 Runs • 37 Avg • 169.72 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Sandeep Sharma
9 M • 8 Wkts • 9 Econ • 24.75 SR
TU Deshpande
5 M • 7 Wkts • 10.53 Econ • 14.57 SR
Yash Dayal
10 M • 13 Wkts • 8.97 Econ • 15.23 SR
JR Hazlewood
5 M • 8 Wkts • 8.65 Econ • 14.12 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
RR
RCB
Player
Role
Sanju Samson (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jofra Archer 
Bowler
Ashok Sharma 
Bowler
Tushar Deshpande 
Bowler
Shubham Dubey 
Middle order Batter
Fazalhaq Farooqi 
Bowler
Wanindu Hasaranga 
Allrounder
Shimron Hetmyer 
Middle order Batter
Yashasvi Jaiswal 
Opening Batter
Dhruv Jurel 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Kumar Kartikeya 
Bowler
Akash Madhwal 
Bowler
Kwena Maphaka 
Bowler
Riyan Parag 
Top order Batter
Nitish Rana 
Middle order Batter
Kunal Singh Rathore 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Sandeep Sharma 
Bowler
Vaibhav Suryavanshi 
Batter
Maheesh Theekshana 
Bowler
Yudhvir Singh 
Bowler
Match details
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)15.30 start, First Session 15.30-17.00, Interval 17.00-17.20, Second Session 17.20-18.50
Match days13 April 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
Language
English
IPL News

Outdated CSK near a point of no return

It's been a horror show with the bat for CSK in IPL 2025, and the hat-trick of losses at Chepauk underscores their inability to match the competition

Outdated CSK near a point of no return

Hussey: 'We're certainly not putting the white flag up just yet'

Acknowledging the hurt their fans must be feeling, Hussey suggested this was the time "where you really find out who are your true supporters"

Hussey: 'We're certainly not putting the white flag up just yet'

CSK's lowest totals - Where does their collapse against KKR rank?

A look back at the five-time champions' worst days with the bat

CSK's lowest totals - Where does their collapse against KKR rank?

Stats - CSK's firsts of the worst in the IPL

All the statistical highlights as Chennai Super Kings' disastrous start to the campaign continued

Stats - CSK's firsts of the worst in the IPL

CSK suffer fifth loss on the trot as KKR register monster win

Batting first, CSK could manage only 103 for 9, their lowest total at Chepauk

CSK suffer fifth loss on the trot as KKR register monster win
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Indian Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
GT54181.413
DC44081.278
KKR63360.803
RCB53260.539
PBKS43160.289
LSG53260.078
RR5234-0.733
MI5142-0.010
CSK6152-1.554
SRH5142-1.629
Full Table