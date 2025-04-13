Matches (22)
RR vs RCB, 28th Match at Jaipur, IPL, Apr 13 2025 - Live Cricket Score
28th Match (D/N), Jaipur, April 13, 2025, Indian Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
RR
L
L
W
W
L
RCB
W
W
L
W
L
Match centre Ground time: 07:35
batters to watch(Recent stats)
RR10 M • 272 Runs • 38.86 Avg • 143.91 SR
10 M • 238 Runs • 26.44 Avg • 135.22 SR
RCB10 M • 427 Runs • 47.44 Avg • 159.32 SR
RCB10 M • 370 Runs • 37 Avg • 169.72 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
9 M • 8 Wkts • 9 Econ • 24.75 SR
5 M • 7 Wkts • 10.53 Econ • 14.57 SR
RCB10 M • 13 Wkts • 8.97 Econ • 15.23 SR
RCB5 M • 8 Wkts • 8.65 Econ • 14.12 SR
Squad
RR
RCB
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Opening Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|15.30 start, First Session 15.30-17.00, Interval 17.00-17.20, Second Session 17.20-18.50
|Match days
|13 April 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
IPL News
Outdated CSK near a point of no return
It's been a horror show with the bat for CSK in IPL 2025, and the hat-trick of losses at Chepauk underscores their inability to match the competition
Hussey: 'We're certainly not putting the white flag up just yet'
Acknowledging the hurt their fans must be feeling, Hussey suggested this was the time "where you really find out who are your true supporters"
CSK's lowest totals - Where does their collapse against KKR rank?
A look back at the five-time champions' worst days with the bat
Stats - CSK's firsts of the worst in the IPL
All the statistical highlights as Chennai Super Kings' disastrous start to the campaign continued