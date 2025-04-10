IPL 2025 Orange and Purple Cap leaderboards - Sai Sudharsan, Sai Kishore, Siraj move up
Noor still heads the Purple Cap table with 11 wickets, but four bowlers are on ten wickets each and are closing the gap quickly
Check out the list of top run-getters and wicket-takers in IPL 2025 after Wednesday's game where Gujarat Titans (GT) beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 58 runs.
Four batters have now scored runs in excess of 200 but Nicholas Pooran of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) is still going strong at the top. His 288 runs from five innings, including three half-centuries, has ensured he remains No. 1.
Moving up rapidly after his best score of this IPL is B Sai Sudharsan. His Player-of-the-Match knock of 82 off 53 balls, his third half-century of the season, propelled GT to 217 for 6, which proved too much for RR. He has been having a dream IPL so far, having accumulated 273 in five innings.
Not far behind is Pooran's team-mate at LSG, Mitchell Marsh. His entertaining 81 off 48 balls played a crucial role in LSG registering their third win of this season, this one against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). With four fifties in five innings, Marsh has 265 runs.
GT's Jos Buttler, who hit 36 on Wednesday to take his tally to 203, is the other 200-plus batter at the moment, with Suryakumar Yadav of Mumbai Indians (MI) in fifth spot with 199 runs.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) left-arm wristspinner Noor Ahmad still holds the Purple Cap with 11 wickets from five games. But other bowlers are also putting up strong performances to provide stiff competition.
Joining MI captain Hardik Pandya and CSK's Khaleel Ahmed for joint-second are GT bowlers Mohammed Siraj and R Sai Kishore. While Sai Kishore picked up 2 for 20 in Ahmedabad, Siraj added one wicket on the night. All of them have ten wickets to their names. Out of these bowlers, only Hardik has played four innings, one fewer than the rest, and has retained his position at No. 2 while Sai Kishore with his economy rate of 7.25 goes up to third position. Siraj and Khaleel are fourth and fifth in the list with economy rate of 7.70 and 8.25, respectively.
Mitchell Starc, and Shardul Thakur have nine wickets each.