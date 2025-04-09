Jos Buttler against his former side

Live
Jos Buttler against his former sideBy Hemant Brar
Buttler joins in too
Buttler was on 12 off 13 but then Farooqi bowled a slower ball. Buttler moved across and lapped it between the keeper and short fine leg. Farooqi went short for the next ball, only for Buttler to pull it to the square leg boundary.
In the next over, he went back to Theekshana and cut him through the off side before hitting him over his head for another boundary. He is now on 31 off 19.
GT 81 for 1 after eight
Sudharsan 39* in powerplay
1 Only one batter has scored more runs for GT in the powerplay than Sudharsan's 39 tonight - Wriddhiman Saha, 54 vs LSG in 2023
Sudharsan gets going
Sai Sudharsan is making the most of his sublime form. In the fourth over, he ramped Farooqi for a six. In the fifth, with Archer removed from the attack, he first scooped Tushar Deshpande for six more. On the next legal delivery, he drove him down the ground for four and later cut him for another four. In all, 18 came from the Deshpande over, taking GT to 49 for 1 after five.
Archer snares Gill. Again
Fazalhaq Farooqi also started with a quiet over, conceding only seven before it's back to Archer.
Coming into this match, Archer had a favourable match-up against Gill, dismissing him twice in 13 balls while giving away only nine runs.
With his first ball of the second over, he snared Gill yet again. It was full and just outside off stump. Gill went for the drive, leaving a big gap between bat and pad. The ball moved in and went through that gap to peg back off stump. The speed? 147.7kph. The updated match-up: 15 balls, ten runs, three dismissals.
Archer had two slips, a short leg and a catching square leg for Jos Buttler, and welcomed him with a nasty bouncer. Buttler took evasive action. Two balls later, he pushed Archer through covers for four.
Archer goes 152.3kph
Jofra Archer didn't have a great start to IPL 2025. In the first two games, he conceded 109 from 6.3 wicketless overs. But in the next two, he bounced back with a combined 4 for 38 from seven overs. He has started in the same manner tonight as well.
After conceding just three from his first five balls, he hurled one short at Sai Sudharsan, at 152.3kph. Sudharsan went for the pull and, luckily for him, the top edge sailed over the keeper's head.
No Washington in GT's bat-first XI
Just when we thought Washington Sundar had nailed his spot, GT have left him out of their bat-first XI. I don't know how to explain it. Only in the last game he scored 49 off 29 balls after coming in at 16 for 2.
He is one of the five Impact Player options, which means he can still come in, but this is a strange call.
Apart from that, there are only three overseas players in GT's XI, and none on the Impact Players list. That means Glenn Phillips, who hurt himself in the field last game, cannot field as a substitute.
RR opt to bowl; Hasaranga out with personal reason
Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bowl against Gujarat Titans. Dew later in the match is the reason behind this.
"We have got some momentum going and we will like to carry it forward," Samson says. "Wanindu Hasaranga misses out because of personal reasons. Farooqi comes in."
Gill says he, too, wanted to bowl first because there has been plenty of dew. "Yes, there has been talk of the middle order not getting enough balls but as long as our top three or four are getting the job done, we are happy. No changes for us."
PS: There is a late change for GT. Ishant Sharma, who was originally named in the bat-first XI, has been replaced by Arshad Khan. Kulwant Khejroliya is part of the Impact Players list.
Here are the XIs:
Gujarat Titans: 1 Shubman Gill (capt), 2 Sai Sudharsan, 3 Jos Buttler (wk), 4 Sherfane Rutherford, 5 Shahrukh Khan, 6 Rahul Tewatia, 7 Rashid Khan, 8 Sai Kishore, 9 Mohammed Siraj, 10 Prasidh Krishna, 11 Arshad Khan
Impact Player options: Washington Sundar, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat, Nishant Sindhu, Mahipal Lomror
Rajasthan Royals: 1 Yashasvi Jaiswal, 2 Sanju Samson (capt & wk), 3 Nitish Rana, 4 Riyan Parag, 5 Dhruv Jurel, 6 Shimron Hetmyer, 7 Jofra Archer, 8 Maheesh Theekshana, 9 Fazalhaq Farooqi, 10 Sandeep Sharma, 11 Tushar Deshpande
Impact Player options: Kumar Kartikeya, Shubham Dubey, Yudhvir Singh, Akash Madhwal, Kunal Singh Rathore
A red-soil pitch
Tonight's game is being played on pitch No. 7, a red-soil surface. So expect some pace and bounce. There's a bit of grass, too. The outfield, Pommie Mbangwa says, is as smooth as a billiard table.
One square boundary is much shorter, 60 metres, as compared to the other, 71 metres. The straight boundary is 73 metres.
Meet and greet
Rashid's poor start in IPL 2025
One concern for GT at the moment is Rashid Khan's form. He has picked up just one wicket in four games and have gone for 10.21 runs per over.
He has been bowling a lot fuller - something that doesn't seem to be working. But don't bet against him to bounce back. Alagappan Muthu has got more here.
Buttler against his former side
Jos Buttler was the face of RR for seven years. During that time, he was their leading run-getter with 3055 runs in 83 games at an average of 41.84 and a strike rate of 147.79. But RR let him go ahead of the 2025 auction.
Tonight, he will be playing against his former side. He is a new role as well, coming at No. 3, and seems to have adapted well to it. So far, he has scored 166 in four innings, at an average of 55.33 and a strike rate of 167.67.
Can he help GT bring down his former side?
Two teams with momentum on their side
Hello, everyone. It's Gujarat Titans taking on Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad tonight. The points table tells us that GT are sitting pretty at No. 2 and RR are languishing at No. 7, but don't get fooled by that. It's still early days, and the points table is as fluid as the Sabarmati river during monsoons.
GT have three wins in four games, RR two in four. If RR win tonight, they will be level with the table-toppers on points.
Both teams are carrying momentum. GT are on a three-match winning streak, while RR, after starting with two defeats, have won two on the bounce.
