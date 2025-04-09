Jos Buttler against his former side

Sai Sudharsan is making the most of his sublime form. In the fourth over, he ramped Farooqi for a six. In the fifth, with Archer removed from the attack, he first scooped Tushar Deshpande for six more. On the next legal delivery, he drove him down the ground for four and later cut him for another four. In all, 18 came from the Deshpande over, taking GT to 49 for 1 after five.