Minz, Suryavanshi, Rickelton among IPL's rookies to watch out for

The IPL, as much as anything else, is also a showcase of the best young talents in Indian cricket, and around the world. Here are eight players who haven't played an IPL game just yet, but might just go on to become household names in the future

A motorcycle accident denied him an opportunity to break into the IPL last year, but he's back again, this time with Mumbai Indians who signed him for INR 65 lakh, staving off competition from Chennai Super Kings. Minz has played fewer than ten representative T20s so far, but MI are excited about his raw power, having tracked him during their development camps in the UK and the DY Patil tournament in Mumbai. Dubbed as Jharkhand's Chris Gayle and " the next Dhoni ", Minz can generate incredible bat speed and even play the helicopter shot. Could this hard-hitting, left-handed, wicketkeeper-batter be the next gem from MI's scouting network?

Vaibhav Suryavanshi is 13 years old but is already turning heads • Associated Press

At just 13, Vaibhav Suryavanshi has made waves by becoming the youngest Indian to earn an IPL contract (INR 1.1 crore with Rajasthan Royals). A left-handed top-order batter, he impressed with a record-breaking 58-ball century, the fastest by an Indian in youth Tests, against Australia U-19s. Suryavanshi also scored two half-centuries in the U-19 Asia Cup and boasts an unbeaten triple-century in an U-19 tournament in Bihar.

Suryansh Shedge had a breakout Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy season • Punjab Kings

A key contributor to Mumbai's Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 title, Shedge was bought by Punjab Kings for his base price of INR 30 lakh. He scored 131 runs at a strike rate of 252 , the highest for anyone facing 20 or more balls.

His crucial knocks included an unbeaten 12-ball 36 in the quarter-final against Vidarbha and another unbeaten 15-ball 36 in the final against Madhya Pradesh. Additionally, he took eight wickets in nine innings with his seam-ups. Although he is yet to play an IPL game, this will be Shedge's second stint in the tournament, after having previously been a late replacement for Jaydev Unadkat at Lucknow Super Giants in 2023.

Ryan Rickelton prepares for his first IPL season • Mumbai Indians

A South African wicketkeeper-batter will likely open along with Rohit Sharma for MI in the IPL. Sounds familiar? During their title-winning campaigns in 2019 and 2020, Quinton de Kock was a powerful presence at the top of the order. MI tried to get de Kock back for this IPL too, but Kolkata Knight Riders outbid them, so they picked Ryan Rickelton, a younger, taller version of de Kock.

MI's investment in Rickelton's big hitting paid off earlier this year when he had helped deliver a maiden SA20 title for MI Cape Town. He had a chart-topping strike rate of 177.41 in the powerplay and showed that he could explosive outside of that phase of play as well. Rickelton had also clattered a 63-ball century for Seattle Orcas in the Major League Cricket (MLC) in the USA last year. Can he crack the IPL too?

Priyansh Arya at Punjab Kings' pre-season camp ahead of IPL 2025 • Punjab Kings

A left-handed opener, Arya gained widespread recognition for hitting six sixes in an over during a Delhi Premier League match, finishing with 120 off 50 balls. He also put on a partnership of 286 with Ayush Badoni. Arya topped the DPL run charts with 608 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 199. His impressive form continued in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he scored 325 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 177, including a century against Uttar Pradesh just before being bought by Punjab Kings for INR 3.4 crore at the IPL mega auction.

Corbin Bosch won the SA20 title with MI Cape Town • SA20

Corbin Bosch's name didn't even come up for bidding at the mega auction in November last year, but he could well be a wildcard player for MI after being picked as a replacement for the injured Lizaad Williams. With Hardik Pandya certain to miss MI's opening game on Sunday, against Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk because of an over-rate offence from last season, Bosch could be thrown into the mix right away to provide the balance that Hardik usually does.

Bosch, a South African bowling allrounder, is a bit of a late bloomer. At 30, he made his international debut and had a good SA20 season with MI Cape Town. He usually operates in the middle and death overs and hits hard lengths. While he was slotted down the order at MICT, he can also float up and hit boundaries like he demonstrated during his CPL stint with Barbados Royals in 2022.

Eshan Malinga is known for bowling some pretty good yorkers • SA20

Eshan Malinga's action isn't as slingy as Lasith Malinga's, but he operates in the death too. At the time of the auction, Eshan was one of the two uncapped overseas players to be picked along with New Zealand's Bevon Jacobs. Soon after SRH acquired him for INR 1.2 crore, Eshan made his ODI debut for Sri Lanka and SA20 debut for Paarl Royals.

Eshan had first emerged on Sri Lanka's radar in 2019 after winning a nationwide fast-bowling contest where he clocked 141kph. While Eshan doesn't hit 140kph as consistently these days, he swings the new ball and bowls accurate yorkers at the death. He floored Mohammad Haris with an inch-perfect yorker in the Emerging Asia Cup semi-final in Al Amerat in October last year. Eshan then attended an IPL trial with Rajasthan Royals, but SRH eventually outbid them. He could be a fourth overseas option for SRH, perhaps in place of Adam Zampa, when conditions favour pace.

Vipraj Nigam has played with IPL winner Rinku Singh in the UPT20 league • PTI