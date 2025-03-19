Matches (5)
Kohli's U-19 World Cup team-mate Srivastava returns to IPL as umpire

He was part of India's title-winning Under-19 squad in 2008 led by Virat Kohli

ESPNcricinfo staff
19-Mar-2025 • 6 hrs ago
Tanmay Srivastava helped Central Zone begin strongly, Central Zone v East Zone, Duleep Trophy final, 4th day, October 24, Chennai

Tanmay Srivastava announced his retirement in 2020  •  K Sivaraman

Tanmay Srivastava, a key member of India's title-winning Under-19 squad in 2008 led by Virat Kohli, returns to the IPL after a decade and a half but this time as an umpire. He will become the first person to play and umpire in the IPL.
The former Uttar Pradesh opener was India's highest run-getter in their Under-19 World Cup campaign in Malaysia. He was part of Kings XI Punjab for the first two IPL seasons. Srivastava announced his retirement in 2020. Srivastava finished with 4918 runs in 90 first-class matches, a majority of which he played for Uttar Pradesh.
