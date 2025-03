'There was no sign of panic' - Ashutosh's composure under pressure stands out

"We're going to witness many unbelievable innings throughout this IPL, but I promise you, by the end of the tournament, this will be in the top five," JioStar expert Michael Clarke said. "That was a match-winning effort, single-handedly turning the game around. His team was out of the contest, gone, and he stood up on his own. All he needed was the strike - everyone knew he was either going to hit a six or a four. Honestly, you just have to sit back, applaud, and embrace that innings, no matter which team you support. It was phenomenal."