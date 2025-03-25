'There was no sign of panic' - Ashutosh's composure under pressure stands out

Speaking on ESPNcricinfo's T20 Time Out show, Ambati Rayudu , who knows a thing or two about playing pressure innings in the IPL, said, "The most impressive thing is that he was calm, and he was calculative. He was playing good shots. There was no sign of panic. We've seen that last year also [when Ashutosh was with Punjab Kings], he's played some incredible innings.

"This guy has calmness under pressure, and I feel he has the game as well. Especially the balls that are pitching up, yorkers, he has that whip. Breaks those wrists and…"

There's no question of disagreeing there. Ashutosh, after all, walked out at No. 7 in DC's chase of LSG's 209 with the scoreboard reading 65 for 5 in the seventh over. There was support, first from Tristan Stubbs (34 in 22) and then from IPL debutant Vipraj Nigam , who scored 39 in 15 balls and outscored Ashutosh in their seventh-wicket stand. But Ashutosh was the one who completed the job, something he hadn't always succeeded in doing last season.

"I was very normal at that time [with nine wickets gone] and told myself that if he [Mohit Sharma] takes a single, I'll finish it with a six," Ashutosh told the DC media team after the game. "I had full confidence in my ability. I really enjoyed being out there, and my hard work paid off.

"[The mindset is to] just follow the basics and believe in my ability. I was just following the process and wanted to take the game as deep as possible. My plan was to accelerate in the slog overs and ensure I batted till the 20th over." He did, finishing the job with a six in the third ball of the last over off Shahbaz Ahmed.

"We're going to witness many unbelievable innings throughout this IPL, but I promise you, by the end of the tournament, this will be in the top five," JioStar expert Michael Clarke said. "That was a match-winning effort, single-handedly turning the game around. His team was out of the contest, gone, and he stood up on his own. All he needed was the strike - everyone knew he was either going to hit a six or a four. Honestly, you just have to sit back, applaud, and embrace that innings, no matter which team you support. It was phenomenal."

Vipraj Nigam and Ashutosh Sharma added 55 from only 22 balls • Associated Press

At one stage in his innings, Ashutosh was 20 off 20 balls. With two fours. When he finished, with a strike rate of 212.90, he had five sixes and five fours. The bowling - LSG are missing their entire first-choice Indian pace attack because of injuries - wasn't great, and that might be something that bothers the franchise all season.

"Once you've done it before, you enter the next season with even greater self-belief. He's also played another season of domestic cricket, where he has been smashing the ball around and scoring plenty of runs, so he came in full of confidence," JioStar expert Sunil Gavaskar said. "From the very first ball, he was striking it cleanly from the middle of the bat, sending it deep - these weren't just occasional sixes clearing the boundary, they were landing in the stands, again and again. This innings will be remembered for a long, long time, not just because of the quality of stroke play, but because of the high-pressure situation."