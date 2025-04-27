Live Report - MI fly SKY high after Rickelton fifty

Live
Live Report - MI fly SKY high after Rickelton fiftyBy S Sudarshanan
4000 IPL runs for SKY!
Fastest to 4000 IPL runs (by balls):
2658 - Chris Gayle
2658 - AB de Villiers
2714 - Suryakumar Yadav
2809 - David Warner
2886 - Suresh Raina
2658 - AB de Villiers
2714 - Suryakumar Yadav
2809 - David Warner
2886 - Suresh Raina
1
No Ti-luck
Tilak Varma against LSG in IPL 2025:
retired out 25 (23) in Lucknow caught in the deep 6 (5) in Mumbai
Looks to take on Ravi Bishnoi on the last ball of his spell and miscues it straight down deep midwicket's throat. Before Sunday, Tilak had scored 48 off 27 for no dismissal against Bishnoi.
Vote! Vote! Vote!
Is it time for MI to look beyond Will Jacks?31 votes
No, adds balance to their side
Yes, hasn't done much really
1
Jacks done
Jacks was quite comfortable against fast bowling today. He scored 21 off the eight balls of that style at the Wankhede, hitting three fours and a six. Against spin, he could only score eight off 12 (no boundaries). But Prince, returning for the 12th over, got a full ball to sneak under Jacks, who looked to flick that away, and bowled him. MI 116 for 3 in 11.3 overs.
1
2
Have your say!
Which of these aspects from Mayank Yadav impressed you today?5.4K votes
His return itself
His pace and rhythm
Rohit's dismissal
Wasn't too impressive
Writing is on the
wall ground!
Rathi takes out his trademark celebration - scribbling the batter's name on his grass-book! The reason? He pockets Rickelton to end his blazing half-century. He floats one outside off, asking the batter to go over the off side. All Rickelton can manage is a slice to Badoni at backward point. Was it an anticipated strike, though? Just before that ball, Rathi was asking Pant to adjust that fielder to be in a particular spot.
Much before that, Jacks showed off his wares against fast bowling. Avesh Khan was brought on in the eight over. Jacks made room on the first ball against him and lofted him over mid-off. And then when Avesh bowled on his pad, he whipped it away past Mayank at short fine leg, who did not move an inch.
MI 88 for 2 in 8.4 overs
2
1
In a spin, but who?
After MI were off to a flier, Pant turned to spin quite early. Digvesh Rathi bowled the fourth and the sixth over of the powerplay, Ravi Bishnoi bowled the fifth. There was sound reason to that - before Sunday, Rickelton averaged 23 and struck at 118 against spin. Will Jacks, in at No. 3, had scored just 41 off 46 against that style of bowling to go with his three dismissals. On Sunday, MI scored 33 in the last three overs of the powerplay, 19 coming off Rathi's final over inside the powerplay.
Rickelton has been leading MI's charge today. He got a fortunate four off Rathi's last ball of the fourth over. He then used the slog sweep to various parts with immense success. First he slog-swept Bishnoi back over his head for half a dozen. Then in the sixth over, he took out that shot against Rathi for two more sixes over deep midwicket. After the powerplay, Rickelton completed a 25-ball fifty, his second in IPL 2025
At the other end, though, Jacks is on 3 off 7 balls
1 First time that Rathi was hit for a six in the powerplay in IPL 2025 - after 12 overs in the phase
1
Rohit vs Mayank, a short story
Rohit hadn't faced Mayank in a competitive game before today. That did not matter for the former MI captain. Mayank began with a short ball angling down leg, which Rohit missed on the pull. And then came two strokes that got the children especially in the Vijay Merchant Pavilion excited. The first was a 141kph bouncer which Rohit sent well over deep square leg fielder. Mayank continued to go short again, the ball that climbed chest high, and Rohit was even more authoritative with the pull this time. He went for a third pull shot but missed out.
And his dismissal was a tame one - steering a slower length ball straight to short third that gave Mayank his first IPL. The atmosphere at the Wankhede then? It was as if the class teacher came in and asked the kids to maintain a pin-drop silence. MI 33 for 1 in 2.5 overs
1
All Rickelton
Ryan Rickelton faced all of the first two overs. His first four was a push off Mayank's high-pace full ball past mid-off. But Rickelton came into his own in the Prince Yadav over. He heaved a length ball over midwicket before nearly taking Rohit Sharma with a bullet hit straight back. He also managed to clear the wide mid-on in the ring with another cross-batted heave as MI raced to 20 for 0 in two overs, 19 off Rickelton's bat
1
1
Mayank Yadav is back, baby!
•
•
•
•
1w
4
1
Just as we know him. High on pace. Accurate, too. Four of the seven bowls he bowled in that opening over were above 141kph. The fastest ball was clocked at 142.7kph, which Ryan Rickelton looked to pull and missed because of being a tad late. His slowest in that over was the 135.6kph bouncer that was called wide. Looked in good rhythm and good that LSG did not delay getting him in the action.
After the toss, Mayank was seen warming up by bowling full tilt on the track three strips away from the match strip. Ran fast and bowled and the ball thudded into the support staff's mitts.
2
LSG opt to bowl vs MI
Big news from LSG - Mayank Yadav in for Shardul Thakur. They have five proper bowlers and Aiden Markram as the sixth option in their bowl-first XI. They are likely to bring in David Miller, who is named among the subs. LSG dropping 'home boy' Thakur to accommodate Mayank does come as a surprise given Thakur knows this ground well since he plies his trade for Mumbai in the domestic circuit. But there seems to be logic in the axe - Thakur has conceded runs at over ten per over in six of his last seven outings in IPL 2025
MI have also sprung a surprise. For starters, Karn Sharma seems to have recovered from the split webbing and is back in the team. They have also handed a debut to South Africa seam-bowling allrounder Corbin Bosch in place of Mitchell Santner, who has a niggle. So they're going slightly pace-heavy with Jasprit Bumrah expected to come in as the Impact Player. Expect Will Jacks to put his offspin to use with no dew to contend with later in the evening.
MI's bat-first XI: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (capt), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Karn Sharma
Subs: Jasprit Bumrah, Raj Bawa, Reece Topley, Robin Minz, S Raju
Subs: Jasprit Bumrah, Raj Bawa, Reece Topley, Robin Minz, S Raju
LSG's bowl-first XI: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (capt & wk), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Digvesh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav
Subs: David Miller, Yuvraj Choudhary, Shahbaz Ahmed, Himmat Singh, Akash Singh
Subs: David Miller, Yuvraj Choudhary, Shahbaz Ahmed, Himmat Singh, Akash Singh
1
1
1
View from the W
Outside the Wankhede Stadium, the usual buzz is missing. The crowd that usually greets team buses and the entourage as they enter the venue was missing. The lane outside the main gate bore a calm look - not routine for any match day at the Wankhede. That is neither because of the sweltering Mumbai heat nor because there are no spectators for this match.
Today's afternoon game is MI's annual ESA (Education and Sports for All) game, one they have been hosting since 2010. As part of this initiative, no tickets have been sold for the game. Instead, school children aged between 7 and 14 have been brought to the venue using more than 500 BEST and private busses. There's the usual chanting for various players and it almost seems as if we are back to school - the children walking to their stands in queues, them being assisted by the various volunteers and the odd group cracking jokes and what not!
1
2
Welcome!
Mumbai Indians are back home. They have won four matches on the trot after winning just one in first five. Their last win took them to No. 3 on the IPL 2025 points table but now they are placed fifth after DC and RCB's wins took them to 12 points. Rohit Sharma is back among runs and Kieron Pollard had his I-told-you-so moment. Trent Boult's success makes MI feel good about their campaign.
Lucknow Super Giants began better. They won four out of six to start IPL 2025. NIcholas Pooran was firing. Mitchell Marsh found immense success as opener. Their unheralded bowling attack did well despite some absentees. All this meant Rishabh Pant's lack of runs wasn't a worry. But not it is. Pooran has scores of 8, 11, 9 in his previous three innings. LSG posted their lowest team total in the last outing. Pant was pushed down the order to No. 7. A muddle which seems tough to come out. Hemant Brar sums it up nicely with his first line in the match preview: It's not important where you are right now; what matters is the direction you are headed in.
1
1