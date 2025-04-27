Live Report - MI fly SKY high after Rickelton fifty

Associated Press

After MI were off to a flier, Pant turned to spin quite early. Digvesh Rathi bowled the fourth and the sixth over of the powerplay, Ravi Bishnoi bowled the fifth. There was sound reason to that - before Sunday, Rickelton averaged 23 and struck at 118 against spin. Will Jacks, in at No. 3, had scored just 41 off 46 against that style of bowling to go with his three dismissals. On Sunday, MI scored 33 in the last three overs of the powerplay, 19 coming off Rathi's final over inside the powerplay.

Rickelton has been leading MI's charge today. He got a fortunate four off Rathi's last ball of the fourth over. He then used the slog sweep to various parts with immense success. First he slog-swept Bishnoi back over his head for half a dozen. Then in the sixth over, he took out that shot against Rathi for two more sixes over deep midwicket. After the powerplay, Rickelton completed a 25-ball fifty, his second in IPL 2025

At the other end, though, Jacks is on 3 off 7 balls