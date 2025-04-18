Jacks emerges as offspin's improbable saviour at the Wankhede

The old art of orthodox right-arm offspin is on its deathbed in the IPL. R Ashwin , once its standard-bearer, was dropped by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) this week after spending six games predominantly bowling carom balls, and Washington Sundar can hardly get a game for Gujarat Titans (GT). Sunil Narine and Maheesh Theekshana? They are better categorised as mystery spinners. Glenn Maxwell is still going, but tends to spear in darts rather than looking to turn the ball.

Harbhajan Singh is one of the all-time great offspinners, and a four-time IPL champion. On the eve of this season, he bemoaned what he perceives to be the defensive approach of the modern offspinner: "They are scared of getting hit for sixes… [They] are more interested in conceding less runs than taking wickets. The reason for specialist offspinners disappearing is this mindset."

Yet Jacks is unlike most occasional spinners in that he actively looks to turn the ball: he has a classical action, tries to get flight and dip, and at 6ft 2in, his height unlocks extra bounce. He only bowls an average of one over per match in T20s, but Surrey have used him as a frontline spinner in the County Championship and he even has a Test-match six-for to his name.

Jacks came into this game sweating on his place, after a quiet start to the season with his new franchise. But he was told at training on Wednesday that he should expect to bowl early on against SRH's left-handed top three: he came on for the seventh over, with Abhishek Sharma - whom he had dropped first ball at slip - and Travis Head riding their luck early on.

At last year's T20 World Cup, England threw Jacks the ball for the second over against Australia in Barbados , and he disappeared for 22 runs as Head ruthlessly targeted a short square boundary, helped by a stiff crosswind. His third ball, tossed up and crunched back down the ground, must have brought back bad memories: "We've had a few good battles," Jacks said after Thursday's match, grimacing.

But it proved to be the only boundary that he conceded, and his second over featured the ball of the night: a slow, flighted offbreak which had Ishan Kishan charging down the pitch and spun sharply - 5.4 degrees - to beat his outside edge. By the time that Ryan Rickelton had whipped the bails off, Jacks was halfway towards Hardik Pandya at mid-off in celebration.

Hardik's decision to bring Jacks back ahead of his frontline overseas spinner, Mitchell Santner , was immediately vindicated at the start of his third over: Head charged down and picked out long-off, bringing an uncharacteristically sluggish innings to a tame end. Jacks then proved that he can bowl to right-hand batters too, with five precious dots (and a wide) to Heinrich Klaasen

"If you bowl tentatively to people like that, it's only going to end one way," Jacks said. "Originally, I thought I was going to bowl in the powerplay; I didn't, so I had a bit more protection. I knew I could bowl with confidence and use my skills: I'm a tall bowler, I get good turn and bounce, so that's what I was trying to do."

Jacks is an unlikely candidate to keep the right-arm offspinner relevant, but his words must be heartening for Harbhajan to hear. "Sometimes, I feel like I can be too defensive instead of using what I'm good at," he said. "It's very easy to focus on the batters, but you've got to remember that you have your skill as well - and you're there to get them out.

"I knew there was going to be a bit of spin assistance, so as long as I wasn't floating the ball up there and bowling aggressively… That's what I was trying to do, looking to get them out. As an offspinner to two left-handers, I'm always looking to take wickets and be aggressive: I know they're always going to come after me as well, being the sixth bowler."

Jacks is a quick offspinner, and bowled between 90.7-100.9 kph throughout his spell. But his combination of bounce, drop and turn was match-turning. "He came up against our three left-handers," Daniel Vettori , the SRH head coach said. "All those batsmen said it was hard to get down [the pitch] to him, and when he did drop short, it sat in the wicket and was difficult to hit."