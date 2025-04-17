MI vs SRH, 33rd Match at Mumbai, IPL, Apr 17 2025 - Live Cricket Score
33rd Match (N), Wankhede, April 17, 2025, Indian Premier League
What will be the toss result?
MI Win & Bat
SRH Win & Bat
MI Win & Bowl
SRH Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
MI
L
W
L
L
W
SRH
L
L
L
L
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 06:40
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 408 Runs • 51 Avg • 155.13 SR
MI9 M • 283 Runs • 40.43 Avg • 140.79 SR
10 M • 313 Runs • 34.78 Avg • 154.95 SR
SRH10 M • 275 Runs • 27.5 Avg • 200.72 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
9 M • 15 Wkts • 9.48 Econ • 11.6 SR
5 M • 7 Wkts • 7.71 Econ • 17 SR
SRH6 M • 10 Wkts • 10.14 Econ • 12.6 SR
SRH10 M • 8 Wkts • 10.34 Econ • 25.25 SR
Squad
MI
SRH
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batter
Match details
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
|Match days
|17 April 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
IPL News
Chahal gets into his element, and into the game, in typical style
On a day KKR batters were trying to manufacture shots to coast home, Chahal's advantage was amplified and he returned to form in grand style
Stats - PBKS pull off lowest total defence in the IPL
All the stats and records from Punjab Kings' superb win against Kolkata Knight Riders
Ponting: That might be the best win I've ever had as coach in IPL
Punjab Kings head coach heaped praise on Chahal while saying the legspinner had passed a fitness test for a shoulder niggle before the game
Rahane: I take the blame for the loss, I played the wrong shot
Rahane also explained why he did not review his dismissal