Matches (6)
IPL (2)
PSL (2)
WWC Qualifier (2)

MI vs SRH, 33rd Match at Mumbai, IPL, Apr 17 2025 - Live Cricket Score

33rd Match (N), Wankhede, April 17, 2025, Indian Premier League
PrevNext
Mumbai Indians FlagMumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad FlagSunrisers Hyderabad
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
MI Win & Bat
SRH Win & Bat
MI Win & Bowl
SRH Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 06:40
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SA Yadav
10 M • 408 Runs • 51 Avg • 155.13 SR
NT Tilak Varma
9 M • 283 Runs • 40.43 Avg • 140.79 SR
H Klaasen
10 M • 313 Runs • 34.78 Avg • 154.95 SR
Abhishek Sharma
10 M • 275 Runs • 27.5 Avg • 200.72 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
HH Pandya
9 M • 15 Wkts • 9.48 Econ • 11.6 SR
JJ Bumrah
5 M • 7 Wkts • 7.71 Econ • 17 SR
HV Patel
6 M • 10 Wkts • 10.14 Econ • 12.6 SR
PJ Cummins
10 M • 8 Wkts • 10.34 Econ • 25.25 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
MI
SRH
Player
Role
Hardik Pandya (c)
Allrounder
Ashwani Kumar 
Bowler
Raj Bawa 
Allrounder
Corbin Bosch 
Allrounder
Trent Boult 
Bowler
Jasprit Bumrah 
Bowler
Deepak Chahar 
Bowler
Will Jacks 
Batting Allrounder
Bevon Jacobs 
Middle order Batter
Robin Minz 
Wicketkeeper
Mujeeb Ur Rahman 
Bowler
Naman Dhir 
Top order Batter
Vignesh Puthur 
Bowler
Satyanarayana Raju 
Bowler
Ryan Rickelton 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mitchell Santner 
Bowling Allrounder
Karn Sharma 
Bowler
Rohit Sharma 
Top order Batter
Krishnan Shrijith 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Arjun Tendulkar 
Bowler
Tilak Varma 
Batting Allrounder
Reece Topley 
Bowler
Suryakumar Yadav 
Batter
Match details
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
Match days17 April 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
IPL News

Chahal gets into his element, and into the game, in typical style

On a day KKR batters were trying to manufacture shots to coast home, Chahal's advantage was amplified and he returned to form in grand style

Chahal gets into his element, and into the game, in typical style

Stats - PBKS pull off lowest total defence in the IPL

All the stats and records from Punjab Kings' superb win against Kolkata Knight Riders

Stats - PBKS pull off lowest total defence in the IPL

Ponting: That might be the best win I've ever had as coach in IPL

Punjab Kings head coach heaped praise on Chahal while saying the legspinner had passed a fitness test for a shoulder niggle before the game

Ponting: That might be the best win I've ever had as coach in IPL

Rahane: I take the blame for the loss, I played the wrong shot

Rahane also explained why he did not review his dismissal

Rahane: I take the blame for the loss, I played the wrong shot

Nortje's bat doesn't pass umpire's check in KKR's loss to PBKS

This was the first time in IPL 2025 a batter had to get his bat changed

Nortje's bat doesn't pass umpire's check in KKR's loss to PBKS
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Indian Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
GT64281.081
DC54180.899
RCB64280.672
PBKS64280.172
LSG74380.086
KKR73460.547
MI62440.104
RR6244-0.838
SRH6244-1.245
CSK7254-1.276
Full Table