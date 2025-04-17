IPL 2025 Live Report - MI bowl, Rohit Sharma starts on Impact bench

I didn't say it. Dale Steyn did. And yes, quite a lot may have happened between the day he tweeted this (when Sunrisers Hyderabad began their season by scoring 286) and now, but SRH have shrugged off a run of low scores from their top-order batters and are back at it, having chased down 246 in their last match, with nine balls remaining.

Mumbai Indians have a tasty line-up of their own, as well, and who's to say they can't be the first team to break the 300 barrier in the IPL? And no matter who does it, the Wankhede could well be the venue for it: 221 met 209 in the most recent match here.