IPL 2025 Live Report - MI bowl, Rohit Sharma starts on Impact bench
MI bowl, Rohit starts on Impact bench
Mumbai Indians chose to bowl vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians chose to bowl in their IPL 2025 home game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, with the possibility of dew setting in later in the evening prompting their captain Hardik Pandya to take that decision.
This was the 13th straight IPL game at the Wankhede Stadium where the captain winning the toss had chosen to bowl. The results in the last 12 games, however, have been even: six wins and six losses for the chasing team.
With MI bowling first, Rohit Sharma dropped onto the subs bench, and will likely come on as their Impact Player when they bat.
SRH, meanwhile, named a bowler-heavy line-up even though they were batting first, with captain Pat Cummins slated to bat at No. 7. They do, however, have the option of either Abhinav Manohar or Sachin Baby replacing a dismissed top-order batter during the first innings itself, should the need arise to arrest a collapse.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: 1 Travis Head, 2 Abhishek Sharma, 3 Ishan Kishan, 4 Nitish Reddy, 5 Heinrich Klaasen (wk), 6 Aniket Verma, 7 Pat Cummins (capt), 8 Harshal Patel, 9 Mohammed Shami, 10 Zeeshan Ansari, 11 Eshan Malinga.
Subs bench: Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Jaydev Unadkat, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder.
Mumbai Indians: 1 Ryan Rickelton (wk), 2 Will Jacks, 3 Suryakumar Yadav, 4 Tilak Varma, 5 Hardik Pandya (capt), 6 Naman Dhir, 7 Mitchell Santner, 8 Deepak Chahar, 9 Karn Sharma, 10 Trent Boult, 11 Jasprit Bumrah.
Subs bench: Rohit Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz.
The big question
April 17 is here
I didn't say it. Dale Steyn did. And yes, quite a lot may have happened between the day he tweeted this (when Sunrisers Hyderabad began their season by scoring 286) and now, but SRH have shrugged off a run of low scores from their top-order batters and are back at it, having chased down 246 in their last match, with nine balls remaining.
Mumbai Indians have a tasty line-up of their own, as well, and who's to say they can't be the first team to break the 300 barrier in the IPL? And no matter who does it, the Wankhede could well be the venue for it: 221 met 209 in the most recent match here.
But beyond the potential for mammoth totals, this could be a hugely important game for both sides. Both have played six so far, and won two and lost four. They're presently seventh and ninth, but the IPL table is a highly fluid thing at the moment, and both these teams will still fancy themselves as playoffs contenders. A lot to look forward to; we'll have the toss in just under half an hour.
