Matches (16)
IPL (2)
WWC Qualifier (3)
UAE A-Team Tri (1)
PSL (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
News

Hardik Pandya joint-second on IPL 2025 Purple Cap table after MI vs SRH

Suryakumar Yadav jumps to fourth on the IPL 2025 Orange Cap standings

ESPNcricinfo staff
18-Apr-2025 • 1 hr ago
0:55

Bangar: Hardik was spot-on with his captaincy

Here's a look at how Orange Cap and Purple Cap leaderboards in IPL 2025 look after the game between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Wankhede Stadium.
Noor Ahmad is still at No. 1 with 12 wickets from seven games, but just one slot below him, with 11 wickets from six games, is MI captain Hardik Pandya. Pandya took 1 for 42 from his four overs on Thursday night, which made him the joint-second on the bowling chart.
Three others are also on 11 wickets: Delhi Capitals' (DC) Kuldeep Yadav, Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) Khaleel Ahmed and Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) Shardul Thakur.
There was no change at the top of the Orange Cap table, with Nicholas Pooran (LSG), B Sai Sudharsan (Gujarat Titans - GT) and Mitchell Marsh (LSG) hogging the top three spots.
But Suryakumar Yadav, who scored 26 off 15 balls for MI, has climbed to the fourth place. He now has 265 runs from seven innings at an average of 44.16 and a strike rate of 151.42.
Punjab Kings' (PBKS) Shreyas Iyer occupies the fourth position with 250 runs from six innings at an average of 62.50 and a strike rate of 204.91. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) Virat Kohli is at fifth with 248, also from six innings. Both Iyer and Kohli will be in action on Friday night as RCB take on PBKS at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
SRH vs MIIndian Premier League

Terms of Use  •  Privacy Policy  •  Your US State Privacy Rights  •  Children's Online Privacy Policy  •  Interest - Based Ads  •  Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information  •  Feedback