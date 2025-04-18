Hardik Pandya joint-second on IPL 2025 Purple Cap table after MI vs SRH

Noor Ahmad is still at No. 1 with 12 wickets from seven games, but just one slot below him, with 11 wickets from six games, is MI captain Hardik Pandya. Pandya took 1 for 42 from his four overs on Thursday night, which made him the joint-second on the bowling chart.
But Suryakumar Yadav, who scored 26 off 15 balls for MI, has climbed to the fourth place. He now has 265 runs from seven innings at an average of 44.16 and a strike rate of 151.42.
Punjab Kings' (PBKS) Shreyas Iyer occupies the fourth position with 250 runs from six innings at an average of 62.50 and a strike rate of 204.91. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) Virat Kohli is at fifth with 248, also from six innings. Both Iyer and Kohli will be in action on Friday night as RCB take on PBKS at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.