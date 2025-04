Hardik Pandya joint-second on IPL 2025 Purple Cap table after MI vs SRH

Punjab Kings' (PBKS) Shreyas Iyer occupies the fourth position with 250 runs from six innings at an average of 62.50 and a strike rate of 204.91. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) Virat Kohli is at fifth with 248, also from six innings. Both Iyer and Kohli will be in action on Friday night as RCB take on PBKS at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.