Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants meet at a crossroads

Big picture: Same, same but different

It's not important where you are right now; what matters is the direction you are headed in. This aphorism applies to all walks of life, including IPL 2025 . Just past the halfway stage, Mumbai Indians (MI) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) find themselves at the same junction but heading in opposite directions.

"I've always felt that once everyone starts clicking in this team, it is going to be complete domination," their captain Hardik Pandya said after the win against Sunrisers Hyderabad. With that confidence, and momentum, they enter Sunday afternoon's game.

LSG, on the other hand, have faced two defeats in their last three games. They did win three in a row after a shaky start but things are not looking good for them at the moment. Rishabh Pant and David Miller are yet to fire, making their middle order one of the weakest in the league. After a blistering start to the season, Pooran has had scores of 8, 11 and 9 in his last three innings, which has exposed their middle order further.

Form guide

Mumbai Indians WWWL (last five matches, most recent first)

Lucknow Super Giants LWLWW

Mayank Yadav is yet to play this season • BCCI

Team news and likely XIIs: Where is Mayank Yadav?

It's unlikely that MI will tinker with their winning combination.

Mumbai Indians (probable): 1 Ryan Rickelton (wk), 2 Rohit Sharma, 3 Will Jacks, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Tilak Varma, 6 Hardik Pandya (capt), 7 Naman Dhir, 8 Mitchell Santner, 9 Deepak Chahar, 10 Trent Boult, 11 Jasprit Bumrah, 12 Vignesh Puthur

In their last two games, LSG brought in Ayush Badoni as Impact Player in the first innings of the match itself, which meant Mayank Yadav stayed on the bench. One also wonders if Mayank's fitness has something to do with his not being named in the XI in the first place.

Lucknow Super Giants (probable): 1 Aiden Markram, 2 Mitchell Marsh, 3 Nicholas Pooran, 4 Rishabh Pant (capt & wk), 5 Ayush Badoni, 6 David Miller, 7 Abdul Samad, 8 Shardul Thakur, 9 Ravi Bishnoi, 10 Digvesh Rathi, 11 Avesh Khan, 12 Prince Yadav

In the spotlight: Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant

The big question

With Pant struggling and Miller not getting enough balls to face at times, should LSG have Miller at No. 4 and Pant down the order?

Should David Miller bat at No. 4? 177 votes Yes No

Key stats: Bumrah vs Pant and Pooran

Bumrah has a favourable match-up against Pant in the IPL: 46 balls, 55 runs, seven dismissals. He has also dismissed Pooran twice in 18 balls while conceding only 13 runs.

Mitchell Santner is one of the rare left-arm spinners to have some success against Pooran in T20 cricket. He has dismissed him twice in 20 balls while giving away just 25 runs.

Hardik has fallen to Avesh three times in 37 balls while scoring only 32 runs in this tournament.

Rohit scored 76 not out and 70 in his last two innings. This is the first time since 2016 that he has scored back-to-back fifties in the IPL.

Among those who have bowled at least five overs in the death, Rathi (7.66) has the best economy, followed by Bumrah (7.75). Hardik is at the bottom of the list with 16.20.

Pitch and conditions