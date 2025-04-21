Rohit stays true to himself to keep doubts away

When Mumbai Indians (MI) head coach Mahela Jayawardene and batting coach Kieron Pollard sauntered to the middle for the first time out of their chase of 177 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), MI were comfortably poised on 88 for 1 after nine overs. The asking rate was within their grasp, enough wickets in hand, and they were on their way to a third win on the bounce, which reflected in the duo's body language and beaming smiles.

But the teeth-exposing grins were not for the imminent result only. It was for the return of Rohit Sharma among the runs. A batter who, in his 18th season of the IPL, was averaging under 14 at the halfway stage of IPL 2025, struggling to get past 20, and often falling to soft dismissals while all other batters around him had started to collect runs according to the roles that were set for them.

The hum of expectations had started to get louder for him, and Rohit admitted after the nine-wicket win that with lack of consistency and runs, "it's very easy to start doubting yourself, start getting worried, and start doing different things." Desperate times call for desperate measures, as the cliché goes, and Rohit could have taken that route too. But he didn't.

He chose to stick to his guns, to his approach of trying to give his team rapid starts, and not letting their run rate suffer by taking his time to get out of the rut, whether batting first or chasing below-par totals against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and CSK. And he had the backing of his support staff because they took confidence from his approach and strike rate of over 143 before Sunday, even if he was not getting the big scores.

As much as Rohit would have rued his mode of dismissal against SRH - he middled a full toss to cover - he had scored 26 off 15 balls that saw three sixes and no fours. He was still not abandoning the high-risk approach of taking the aerial routes.

Against CSK, too, he started his boundary hitting with towering sixes off Jamie Overton and Khaleel Ahmed , the second of which was not as easy to middle as the first. Rohit would have known he didn't have a great match-up against Khaleel in the IPL: 28 runs off 43 balls, three dismissals, and no sixes until Sunday. He still chose to flick an offcutter on the stumps and sent it flying behind square before getting a half-volley and some room later in the over for two fours that rocketed MI's run rate over 10. By the time he got to his half-century off 33 balls, he had smashed two more sixes, while having just those two fours to his name.

Rohit Sharma struck his first fifty of IPL 2025 • BCCI

"For me it was important that I keep doing what I am doing, which is practice well, hit the ball well, which is what I've been trying to do," Rohit said after being named the Player of the Match. "And when you back yourself and you're clear in your mind, things like this can happen. I know it's been a little while but like I said, if you start doubting yourself, you're only going to put pressure on yourself and actually the experience of being here for such a long time helps."

Jayawardene and Pollard, meanwhile, knew they didn't have to have long conversations with Rohit or make him sweat it out in the nets for the sake of it. Rohit didn't even bat in training on Saturday or the day before their SRH clash. "You leave them be," like Jayawardene said after Sunday's game about handling such situations with experienced players. And when you do need to have a chat, you only stick to the "positive conversations."

"[You] say that let's do the match-ups and then see how he gets going and keep the positive intent," Jayawardene said in the press conference. "He knew what he needs to do and [it's] just a tiny thing that he gets going and then gets through the first three-four overs… even after starts he had a couple of shots which probably just mistimed a little bit. But that's how the game goes, so you need to be understanding, and we played enough cricket to know that as well.

"Once he comes off like that, you know that he's going to change the game, the momentum and that's going to filter down to the rest of the boys as well. So pretty happy how he never changes approach, that was there from day one even though he was failing. So that was good for us that he was trying to play for the team and how we wanted to do it and we just back him to do that.

Rohit Sharma continues to take on the bowlers in the powerplay • AFP/Getty Images

"He's been playing this tempo for a while and that's something that he understands himself, but at the same time he will understand the game better in situational awareness as well."

That awareness that Rohit has gathered in 18 years of his T20 career is to pick the moments or bowlers and not get carried away when you finally get going. For example, when CSK gave the ball to R Ashwin after three overs, Rohit, on 22 off 10, chose to play out Ashwin's accurate deliveries patiently for nothing more than singles in the powerplay, in which MI still scored 62 for 0.

"Those are experienced players making those good decisions out there," Jayawardene said of Rohit's approach against Ashwin. "So he'll still play with that tempo and we'll be encouraging him to do that. He's a damn good player so we wanted to take control of that and then he's got a couple of other guys who's going to follow him, who will bat around him as well."

Soon after joining Rohit in the seventh over, Suryakumar Yadav started taking on the spinners by manufacturing room and sweeping them away to the boundary. The packed Wankhede crowd had already seen two local boys - Ayush Mhatre and Shivam Dube - belt out six sixes combined earlier, but in yellow, and the way Rohit and Suryakumar hit out 11 more sixes gave the crowd their money's worth.