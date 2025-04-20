CSK's Dhoni: 'Important to get the right combination for next year'

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) stand-in captain MS Dhoni said that while they are still hopeful of making it to the knockouts of IPL 2025 , if things don't go to plan, they will use their six remaining games to figure out their best team for the next year. CSK's nine-wicket defeat against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede has left them on the bottom of the table, with four points from eight matches. They are six points away from the team placed fourth, and will now have to depend on other results going their way to qualify, with very little margin for error.

"With all the games in front of us that we are supposed to win, we will just take it one game at a time," Dhoni said after the match about their mindset for the rest of the campaign. "And if we lose a few, what will be important for us to get the right combination for next year.

"We don't want too many players getting changed," he said. "So, I think what will be important is to try and qualify. But if not, get a secured eleven for the next year and come back strong."

While CSK's head coach Stephen Fleming had echoed similar sentiments on the eve of the game against MI, Dhoni pointed out that batters need to score the runs that allow their bowlers to defend successfully.

"What we need to realise is that we are successful if we play good cricket. At the same time, if we're not playing good cricket, what is important is not to get too emotional about it," Dhoni said. "But at the same time, you want to be practical. So, there have been instances, one of the seasons, I think 2020, which was not great for us.

"But we need to see whether we are playing the right form of cricket. Whether we are applying ourselves, trying to put the amount of runs on the board that's what is needed for the bowlers to save. So, those are the question marks that we have got.

"A few catches, that will help. But other than that, we are just trying to plug in the holes."

Dhoni: Mhatre played with the right approach

Put in to bat first, CSK posted 176 for 5 but MI razed down the target in 15.4 overs, having lost just one wicket.

CSK started slow in the powerplay, with their first boundary coming only at the end of the fourth over. However, their new signing Ayush Mhatre - an injury replacement for Ruturaj Gaikwad - injected much needed momentum as the 17-year-old took 16 runs off the first four deliveries and 24 off his first ten.

Playing his first T20 match, Mhatre finished with 32 off 15 before holing out in the deep to Deepak Chahar.

"I think as a youngster, he batted really well. And you know, that's the kind of approach that is needed where you play your shots but at the same time, you pick the shots that are your strength," Dhoni said. "So, I feel right from the start he went and he just wanted to play his shots.