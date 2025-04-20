Matches (17)
MI vs CSK, 38th Match at Mumbai, IPL, Apr 20 2025 - Live Cricket Score
38th Match (N), Wankhede, April 20, 2025, Indian Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
MI
W
L
L
W
W
CSK
L
L
L
L
W
Match centre Ground time: 06:26
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 378 Runs • 47.25 Avg • 155.55 SR
MI9 M • 300 Runs • 50 Avg • 141.5 SR
CSK10 M • 275 Runs • 30.56 Avg • 139.59 SR
CSK10 M • 226 Runs • 28.25 Avg • 126.25 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
9 M • 14 Wkts • 9.41 Econ • 12.42 SR
4 M • 6 Wkts • 8.55 Econ • 11 SR
CSK8 M • 12 Wkts • 7.54 Econ • 13 SR
CSK7 M • 11 Wkts • 9 Econ • 14.72 SR
Squad
MI
CSK
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batter
Match details
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
|Match days
|20 April 2025 - night (20-over match)
IPL News
Chahal, Arshdeep and Wadhera topple Royal Challengers Bengaluru
A bowler-friendly pitch, perhaps because of a little rain, meant 14 wickets fell in 26.1 overs
Chahal and Jansen limit RCB to 95 despite David's whirlwind fifty
RCB were reduced to 42 for 7 in the ninth over at one stage, but David smoked an unbeaten 26-ball 50
Maxwell makes way for Stoinis as PBKS bowl in 14-overs-a-side game
The toss was delayed by close to two hours due to a persistent drizzle
Titans hopeful of Rabada's return and Rashid's return to form
Assistant coach Kapoor offers an update on two of his key bowlers