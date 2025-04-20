Matches (17)
MI vs CSK, 38th Match at Mumbai, IPL, Apr 20 2025 - Live Cricket Score

38th Match (N), Wankhede, April 20, 2025, Indian Premier League
Mumbai Indians FlagMumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings FlagChennai Super Kings
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 06:26
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SA Yadav
10 M • 378 Runs • 47.25 Avg • 155.55 SR
NT Tilak Varma
9 M • 300 Runs • 50 Avg • 141.5 SR
R Ravindra
10 M • 275 Runs • 30.56 Avg • 139.59 SR
S Dube
10 M • 226 Runs • 28.25 Avg • 126.25 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
HH Pandya
9 M • 14 Wkts • 9.41 Econ • 12.42 SR
V Puthur
4 M • 6 Wkts • 8.55 Econ • 11 SR
Noor Ahmad
8 M • 12 Wkts • 7.54 Econ • 13 SR
KK Ahmed
7 M • 11 Wkts • 9 Econ • 14.72 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
MI
CSK
Player
Role
Hardik Pandya (c)
Allrounder
Ashwani Kumar 
Bowler
Raj Bawa 
Allrounder
Corbin Bosch 
Allrounder
Trent Boult 
Bowler
Jasprit Bumrah 
Bowler
Deepak Chahar 
Bowler
Will Jacks 
Batting Allrounder
Bevon Jacobs 
Middle order Batter
Robin Minz 
Wicketkeeper
Mujeeb Ur Rahman 
Bowler
Naman Dhir 
Top order Batter
Vignesh Puthur 
Bowler
Satyanarayana Raju 
Bowler
Ryan Rickelton 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mitchell Santner 
Bowling Allrounder
Karn Sharma 
Bowler
Rohit Sharma 
Top order Batter
Krishnan Shrijith 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Arjun Tendulkar 
Bowler
Tilak Varma 
Batting Allrounder
Reece Topley 
Bowler
Suryakumar Yadav 
Batter
Match details
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
Match days20 April 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Indian Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
DC651100.744
PBKS752100.308
GT64281.081
RCB74380.446
LSG74380.086
KKR73460.547
MI73460.239
RR7254-0.714
SRH7254-1.217
CSK7254-1.276
Full Table