He scored 73 not out off 54 balls, and that has taken his tally for the season to 322 runs. For Kohli, it was the fourth half-century of the season, and he now averages a remarkable 64.40 - the highest for batters with over 150 runs and only behind Tim David 's 142.00 in the tournament overall. His strike rate of 140.00 is the poorest among the top five, though.