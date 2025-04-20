Matches (17)
IPL (3)
PSL (2)
WWC Qualifier (3)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
PBKS vs RCB, 37th Match at Mohali, IPL, Apr 20 2025 - Live Cricket Score
37th Match (D/N), Mullanpur, April 20, 2025, Indian Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
PBKS
L
W
L
W
W
RCB
L
W
L
W
L
Match centre Ground time: 06:26
batters to watch(Recent stats)
PBKS10 M • 259 Runs • 25.9 Avg • 161.87 SR
PBKS7 M • 257 Runs • 51.4 Avg • 194.69 SR
RCB10 M • 356 Runs • 44.5 Avg • 147.1 SR
RCB10 M • 336 Runs • 37.33 Avg • 160 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
PBKS10 M • 14 Wkts • 9 Econ • 15.85 SR
PBKS8 M • 10 Wkts • 9.12 Econ • 15.6 SR
RCB7 M • 12 Wkts • 8.17 Econ • 12.41 SR
RCB10 M • 12 Wkts • 9.26 Econ • 16.58 SR
Squad
PBKS
RCB
Player
Role
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|15.30 start, First Session 15.30-17.00, Interval 17.00-17.20, Second Session 17.20-18.50
|Match days
|20 April 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
