PBKS vs RCB, 37th Match at Mohali, IPL, Apr 20 2025 - Live Cricket Score

37th Match (D/N), Mullanpur, April 20, 2025, Indian Premier League
Punjab Kings FlagPunjab Kings
Royal Challengers Bengaluru FlagRoyal Challengers Bengaluru
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Prabhsimran Singh
10 M • 259 Runs • 25.9 Avg • 161.87 SR
SS Iyer
7 M • 257 Runs • 51.4 Avg • 194.69 SR
V Kohli
10 M • 356 Runs • 44.5 Avg • 147.1 SR
RM Patidar
10 M • 336 Runs • 37.33 Avg • 160 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Arshdeep Singh
10 M • 14 Wkts • 9 Econ • 15.85 SR
YS Chahal
8 M • 10 Wkts • 9.12 Econ • 15.6 SR
JR Hazlewood
7 M • 12 Wkts • 8.17 Econ • 12.41 SR
Yash Dayal
10 M • 12 Wkts • 9.26 Econ • 16.58 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
PBKS
RCB
Player
Role
Shreyas Iyer (c)
Top order Batter
Arshdeep Singh 
Bowler
Priyansh Arya 
Opening Batter
Pyla Avinash 
Batter
Azmatullah Omarzai 
Allrounder
Xavier Bartlett 
Bowler
Yuzvendra Chahal 
Bowler
Praveen Dubey 
Bowler
Lockie Ferguson 
Bowler
Aaron Hardie 
Allrounder
Harnoor Singh 
Batter
Harpreet Brar 
Bowler
Josh Inglis 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Marco Jansen 
Bowling Allrounder
Glenn Maxwell 
Batting Allrounder
Musheer Khan 
Allrounder
Prabhsimran Singh 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Kuldeep Sen 
Bowler
Shashank Singh 
Batting Allrounder
Marcus Stoinis 
Batting Allrounder
Suryansh Shedge 
Batting Allrounder
Vishnu Vinod 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Vijaykumar Vyshak 
Bowler
Nehal Wadhera 
Top order Batter
Yash Thakur 
Bowler
Match details
Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)15.30 start, First Session 15.30-17.00, Interval 17.00-17.20, Second Session 17.20-18.50
Match days20 April 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
Language
English
Indian Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
DC651100.744
PBKS752100.308
GT64281.081
RCB74380.446
LSG74380.086
KKR73460.547
MI73460.239
RR7254-0.714
SRH7254-1.217
CSK7254-1.276
Full Table