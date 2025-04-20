Kohli, Padikkal fifties fire RCB to fifth away win

Royal Challengers Bengaluru 159 for 3 (Kohli 73*, Padikkal 61) beat Punjab Kings 157 for 6 (Prabhsimran 33, Shashank 31*, Krunal 2-25, Suyash 2-26) by seven wickets

Another away game , another Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) win in IPL 2025 ; it was their fifth in five matches and this one has taken them to ten points and third on the points table. Less than 48 hours after going down at home, RCB went up north to Mullanpur and exacted revenge from Punjab Kings (PBKS) in comprehensive fashion.

The RCB bowlers hardly gave away anything as PBKS were restricted to 156 for 7. In reply, the chasemaster Virat Kohli was at it again as he recorded his 67th fifty-plus score in the IPL, the most for any batter. Devdutt Padikkal also recorded his first IPL fifty in 22 innings as RCB romped home with seven balls to spare and by seven wickets.

RCB had no hesitation in bowling on what Rajat Patidar called a "decent" surface. For the first six overs, it seemed that it was more than just decent as PBKS smashed 62 in the powerplay with Prabhsimran Singh going big.

Then the RCB spinners came to the fore, and it was one-way traffic thereon. Krunal Pandya picked 2 for 25 in his four overs, Suyash Sharma returned 2 for 26 as RCB put a lid on the scoring in the middle overs. Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar then put on a death-bowling masterclass, hardly giving PBKS an inch.

In the chase, Arshdeep Singh got Phil Salt for the fourth time in T20s, but Kohli and Padikkal added 103 off 69 balls for the second wicket to keep RCB on track. Even as Padikkal and Patidar fell, Kohli held his own to remain unbeaten on 73 off 54 as RCB kept their 100% away record intact.

The chasemaster

There is an inevitability when it comes to Kohli and chasing middling totals. He seems to have the scoring all mapped out. How many runs to get, the required rate, when to attack, when to hold himself back. A 158-chase gave him all those liberties. He hit five fours in his first 20 balls, all inside the powerplay. Then for the next 24 balls, he hit none. He was content with taking the ones and the twos, handing back the strike to the more aggressive Padikkal, but ensured he stayed put. He struck two fours and a six after recording his fifty off 43 balls, and stayed unbeaten till the end to take RCB over the line with plenty to spare.

Kohli's 73* was his 67th fifty-plus score in the IPL, which is the most for any batter in the history of the league. That it came in an RCB win will please Kohli to no end.

Devdutt Padikkal hit his first IPL fifty since May 2023 • Getty Images

Padikkal's welcome return to form

It's been a patchy IPL 2025 for Padikkal. In fact, it's been a patchy couple of years in the IPL. His last fifty in the league came in IPL 2023, incidentally against PBKS when he was playing for Rajasthan Royals. But when it mattered, he's come good.

Padikkal was beaten on the upper-cut first ball. That didn't deter him, and he went again the next ball and carved Arshdeep over the keeper for four. With Kohli going strong, he took the aggressive route. There was an all-run four before he thumped Xavier Bartlett across the line for six. Harpreet Brar was spanked for four before Yuzvendra Chahal was whacked across the line for six. Padikkal raced to his fifty off 30 balls.

He got a high-five from Kohli, and as he raised his bat, for the first time in 14 IPL innings and the first time since May 2023, there was a certain amount of relief on Padikkal's face.

He celebrated by going 4 and 6 against Marcus Stoinis before finally holding out to long-on for a 35-ball 61 but not before giving RCB a certain amount of cruise control in the chase.

PBKS' powerplay to remember

The story, however, looked quite different six overs into the match. Bhuvneshwar, who has a good match-up against Prabhsimran, started with a two-run first over. The next five, though, belonged to PBKS. Priyansh Arya's pick-up pull off Yash Dayal got the hosts' six counter running. He drove Dayal through covers again before Prabhsimran smashed Bhuvneshwar for three fours in the third over: a guide past short third, a slap through point and pull through midwicket.