Live Blog - Can RCB do to PBKS what PBKS did to RCB?By Ashish Pant
What happened on Friday? Let's recap...
It rained... for close to two hours and that meant the RCB-PBKS clash was reduced to a 14-overs-a-side affair. PBKS bowled first and then had RCB struggling at 42 for 7 in the ninth over with another old RCB boy inflicting misery on RCB. Game over, you'd think? Out came Tim David and clobbered an unbeaten fifty to take RCB to 96 after 14 overs. The pitch wasn't easy to chase, and PBKS were themselves in a tough spot. But Wadhera stuck to his guns and took his side over the line.
It's been an interesting season so far for RCB. They have played seven games, winning four and losing three. Amazingly, all of their wins have come on the road and they are yet to win at home. Will that pattern continue today, which sees RCB register a fifth straight win away? It won't be easy against a raging PBKS side who can move to the top of the table with a win. They have won two and lost one game at home and will be hopeful of making that number three today.
Can RCB do to PBKS what PBKS did to RCB?
Josh Hazlewood joked with the press that the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) play "tomorrow" and not "day after" when asked about the short turnaround in matches in IPL 2025. Friday's RCB vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) fixture was delayed due to rain and stretched to beyond midnight, leading to Hazlewood's response. While it was said in a light tone, it doesn't take away the fact that RCB and PBKS will have less than 48 hours to travel, rest, recover and get match-ready as they get ready to face off in Mullanpur in a day game. Will that play a role in how the two teams shape up today? Will both sides be forced to rest a few players for better recovery? How much will the heat in Mullanpur play a role? We look for some of these answers as we build up to what's expected to be a riveting contest.