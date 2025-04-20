Matches (16)
BAN vs ZIM (1)
IPL (2)
PSL (2)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
Merwais Nika (2)
37th Match (D/N), Mullanpur, April 20, 2025, Indian Premier League
PrevNext
Punjab Kings FlagPunjab Kings

#3

Royal Challengers Bengaluru FlagRoyal Challengers Bengaluru

#5

Today, 10:00 AM
35m
Summary
Bet
Live Blog
Commentary
Stats
News
Squads
Table
Preview
Videos
Live
Updated 12 mins ago • Published Today

Live Blog - Can RCB do to PBKS what PBKS did to RCB?

By Ashish Pant

What happened on Friday? Let's recap...

It rained... for close to two hours and that meant the RCB-PBKS clash was reduced to a 14-overs-a-side affair. PBKS bowled first and then had RCB struggling at 42 for 7 in the ninth over with another old RCB boy inflicting misery on RCB. Game over, you'd think? Out came Tim David and clobbered an unbeaten fifty to take RCB to 96 after 14 overs. The pitch wasn't easy to chase, and PBKS were themselves in a tough spot. But Wadhera stuck to his guns and took his side over the line.
It's been an interesting season so far for RCB. They have played seven games, winning four and losing three. Amazingly, all of their wins have come on the road and they are yet to win at home. Will that pattern continue today, which sees RCB register a fifth straight win away? It won't be easy against a raging PBKS side who can move to the top of the table with a win. They have won two and lost one game at home and will be hopeful of making that number three today.

Can RCB do to PBKS what PBKS did to RCB?

Josh Hazlewood joked with the press that the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) play "tomorrow" and not "day after" when asked about the short turnaround in matches in IPL 2025. Friday's RCB vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) fixture was delayed due to rain and stretched to beyond midnight, leading to Hazlewood's response. While it was said in a light tone, it doesn't take away the fact that RCB and PBKS will have less than 48 hours to travel, rest, recover and get match-ready as they get ready to face off in Mullanpur in a day game. Will that play a role in how the two teams shape up today? Will both sides be forced to rest a few players for better recovery? How much will the heat in Mullanpur play a role? We look for some of these answers as we build up to what's expected to be a riveting contest.
Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Indian Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
GT752100.984
DC752100.589
PBKS752100.308
LSG853100.088
RCB74380.446
KKR73460.547
MI73460.239
RR8264-0.633
SRH7254-1.217
CSK7254-1.276
Full Table