Live Blog - Can RCB do to PBKS what PBKS did to RCB?

Josh Hazlewood joked with the press that the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) play "tomorrow" and not "day after" when asked about the short turnaround in matches in IPL 2025. Friday's RCB vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) fixture was delayed due to rain and stretched to beyond midnight, leading to Hazlewood's response. While it was said in a light tone, it doesn't take away the fact that RCB and PBKS will have less than 48 hours to travel, rest, recover and get match-ready as they get ready to face off in Mullanpur in a day game. Will that play a role in how the two teams shape up today? Will both sides be forced to rest a few players for better recovery? How much will the heat in Mullanpur play a role? We look for some of these answers as we build up to what's expected to be a riveting contest.