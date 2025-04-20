Live Report - Hardik's MI vs Dhoni's CSK at the Wankhede

Matches (16)
38th Match (N), Wankhede, April 20, 2025, Indian Premier League
Current RR: 8.31
• Last 5 ov (RR): 53/2 (10.60)
Live Forecast:CSK 182
Live
Mumbai Indians give nothing full to Ayush Mhatre, but he keeps pulling and slapping the shorter balls with flair. There is a lot of Dwayne Bravo to his batting.
MI go with four straight overs to Deepak Chahar, who finally gets the better of Mhatre with a legcutter slower short ball, which he hits straight to long-on. CSK 57 for 2 in 6.5. In comes Ravndra Jadeja.
1
1lb
•
1
2
•
Bowling the last over of the powerplay, Mitchell Santner displays his changes of pace, trajectory and line to consign CSK to their fourth-lowest powerplay this IPL. Just 48 off six overs, but Mhatre is looking good.
The last of those was a quick ball angled in, it hit the pad, but two sounds stifled their appeal. Replays show bat first. Rasheed would have been plumb had they reviewed.
1
The 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi hit a sis first ball yesterday, and today we have a 17-year-old ayush Mhatre hitting 1, 4, 6, 6 off the first fou8r balls he has faced. All from Ahswani Kumar, who is uncapped, but Ashwani did take Ravindra out first ball.
A bit of Dwayne Bravo in his first six over wide long-on. Then a pull for another. But before that, a punchy off-drive on the up to hard length. Straight of mid-off for four. He is 17 off 4. CSK 34 for 1 in four overs.
1
Lovely first delivery from Ashwani Kumar of course, but Rachin Ravindra is forced to play a big shot without even getting a sighter of the left-arm quick. He looks to go big downtown, but the ball is short of a good length and perhaps holds its length a touch to take the edge to the keeper. CSK 16 for 1 in 3.1 overs. Ravindra gone for 5 off 9. In comes the 17-year-old, Mhatre.
2
18 Number of balls it has taken CSK to hit their first boundary. Deepak Chahar is already running his fingers on the ball, suggesting the movement has died down. CSK 16 for 0 in three overs.
1
1
•
•
1
•
1
2
•
2
2
•
•
•
No boundary in the first two overs. Three of them saved with alert fielding. The ball has swung a little but it has not seamed or stopped. CSK haven't tried a single aerial shot so far.
1
Mumbai Indians won the big toss at Wankhede Stadium, and decided to field first in the so-called El Clasico. MS Dhoni, the CSK captain, said the dew had already set in, which made it a no-brainer to chase.
A day after the 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi dazzled for Rajasthan Royals as the youngest player to play the IPL, Chennai Super Kings handed out a debut to Mumbai's Ayush Mhatre, now their youngest player at the age of 17 years and 278 days. It was also a T20 debut for Mhatre, who is yet to play T20s for his domestic team Mumbai. He made a big impression with 458 runs at an average of 65.42 and a strike-rate of 135.5 in his debut season in Vijay Hazare Trophy, the domestic 50-over tournament.
Mhatre replaced Rahul Tripathi, who has averaged 11 and struck at under a run a ball this IPL. CSK resisted the temptation of blooding in the former MI player, Dewald Brevis, whom they drafted in mid-season. Interestingly, they did name R Ashwin in their possible Impact Players. If Ashwin were to be brought in to bowl later, Anshul Kamboj would be the casualty.
Mumbai Indians made a forced change to their side. Karn Sharma split open his hand during the last match, which paved the way for fast bowler Ashwani Kumar. Their bowling-first XI didn't have the name of Rohit Sharma, who was expected to come in as the Impact Player later.
Chennai Super Kings 1 Rachin Ravindra, 2 Shaik Rasheed, 3 Ayush Mhatre, 4 Ravindra Jadeja, 5 Shivam Dube, 6 Vijay Shankar, 7 MS Dhoni (capt. & wk), 8 Jamie Overton, 9 Noor Ahmad, 10 Khaleel Ahmed, 11 Matheesha Pathirana
Possible Impact Players Anshul Kamboj, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Sam Curran, R Ashwin
Mumbai Indians 1 Ryan Rickelton (wk), 2 Will Jacks, 3 Suryakumar Yadav, 4 Tilak Varma, 5 Hardik Pandya (capt.), 6 Naman Dhir, 7 Mitchell Santner, 8 Deepak Chahar, 9 Trent Boult, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Ashwani Kumar
Possible Impact Players Bench: Corbin Bosch, Rohit Sharma, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, S Raju
2
2
1
Boundaries are lopsided: 66m one side, 60m on the other. This is the same pitch that RCB scored 221 and had to dig in to defend it. Simon Doull and Michael Clarke see a dry pitch, but dew remains a factor at Wankhede. If the dew is not heavy and the pitch continues to remain dry, batting first might not be such a big disadvantage.
6
5
5
3
Khaleel Ahmed vs Rohit Sharma: 43 balls, 28 runs, 3 wickets, no sixes.
Japsrit Bumrah vs MS Dhoni: 61 balls, 60 runs. 3 wickets.
Ravindra Jadeja vs Suryakumar Yadav: 65 balls, 50 runs, 4 wickets.
7
3
7
2
The funny thing about the return of the so-called El Clasico is that both the sides were captained by different men the first time these two teams met at the start of this season. Ruturaj Gaikwad's injury has ruled him out of the rest of the tournament, handing over the reins of the team to MS Dhoni, who returns to Wankhede, the site of India's World Cup triumph sealed by six in 2011.
Mumbai Indians were missing their captain Hardik Pandya because of a carried-over over-rate penalty. He is back now, and he is their highest wicket-taker this IPL. Also back is Jasprit Bumrah. They will start as the favourites, but the toss plays a big role at the Wankhede. Two of the three matches are won the team winning the toss, and the one when RCB defended successfully, they were given a right scare despite their total of 221 and despite MI needing 123 in the last eight overs.
4
5
7
1
Language
English
Win Probability
MI 63.25%
CSKMI100%50%100%
Current Over 8 • CSK 61/2Live Forecast: CSK 182
Powered by Smart Stats
CSK Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|not out
|18
|18
|caught
|5
|9
|caught
|32
|15
|not out
|3
|2
|Extras
|(lb 1, w 2)
|Total
|61(2 wkts; 7.2 ovs)
<1 / 3>