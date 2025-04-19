Fleming says poor results have forced CSK to 'bring all squad members into play'

Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) performances and results in IPL 2025 have forced them to break away from their preference of experienced players and give younger talent an opportunity this season.

CSK play Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede on Sunday in what is fast becoming a must-win situation. They are languishing at the bottom of the points table, they have the worst net run-rate so far, and they have hit new lows such as losing five games in a row - three on the bounce at home - for the first time in a season.

After bringing in 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre for the injured Ruturaj Gaikwad and 21-year-old Dewald Brevis for Gurjapneet Singh earlier this week, CSK coach Stephen Fleming said they will be playing "more players this year in the squad than what we have done before."

"Our results to date have brought all the squad members into play," Fleming said. "It's been our tradition in the past to stick with more experienced players and they've given us the results that we were after. But when you don't get the results you're looking for, all the squad members, their philosophies are tested and certainly you've seen by the addition of players and the use of players that we will be using more players this year in the squad than what we have done before. Again, we're still in the mix with this tournament, but if things don't go our way and there's quite a lot of games that we can look at, how we move forward in a positive way, but we're still focused very much on being part of this tournament right to the end."

CSK broke their losing streak in their last game, with a five-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), and took the big calls of leaving out 38-year-old R Ashwin and 33-year-old Devon Conway for the younger option of Shaik Rasheed , who is 20, at the top. It fetched them results straightaway as Rasheed took off with 27 off 19 on IPL debut in an opening stand of 52 in under five overs with Rachin Ravindra.

Fleming said even though they won while chasing, batting has been their "weakest" department and he expects them "to step up."

"We want a certain amount of runs, we need everybody to step up and they're well aware of that and it's a case of giving one or two [wins] underway," he said. "So back to my answer before we've had the cameos, but nothing of substance. To win the competition you need the top three or four to get 75% of the runs. And if you look at the teams at the top of the table right now, with them that is the case. We're well aware as a team and as individuals what they need to do, and we're hoping someone will grab that tomorrow.

"So look, it's all there, we just need a little bit more. It's middling to fare, we need good to excellent if we're gonna stay in this competition and keep getting better. So we are going to miss [Ruturaj] Gaikwad, he's a class batter at No. 3, you need a batter in that top three. And so we are trying to fill that hole. But it's an opportunity that likes of Rachin needs to step up and take or Conway if he gets the opportunity or a couple of the young players, whoever it is, they're well that we need a bit more."

Chennai Super Kings lost three consecutive matches at home for the first time in their history • BCCI

Fleming said leaving out someone like Ashwin was "always hard" and they were going to decide their combinations on the basis of their opponents and try and get the "right balance."

Performances from Ravindra Jadeja , 36, have also not been close to his best both with bat and ball, as he has scored 92 runs off the 80 balls he has faced while averaging 18.40 from seven innings so far. He has not been impressive with the ball either, with just four wickets from 16.1 overs and an economy rate of 8.53, much higher than 20-year-old Noor Ahmad's 7.12, who also has 12 wickets.

In the last game, they, however, moved Jadeja up to No. 4 and Fleming said it was to give him "more of an opportunity." When asked if CSK had seen the best of Jadeja, Fleming said: "Not yet, and just having Jadeja up the order now for a little bit of time. We've given the opportunity to do that for a period of time.