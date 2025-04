MI opt to bowl; CSK hand debut to teenager Mhatre

A day after the 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi dazzled for Rajasthan Royals as the youngest player to play the IPL, Chennai Super Kings handed out a debut to Mumbai's Ayush Mhatre , now their youngest player at the age of 17 years and 278 days. It was also a T20 debut for Mhatre, who is yet to play T20s for his domestic team Mumbai. He made a big impression with 458 runs at an average of 65.42 and a strike-rate of 135.5 in his debut season in Vijay Hazare Trophy, the domestic 50-over tournament.