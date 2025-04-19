IPL 2025 mid-season review: The importance of mega auction and local leagues

We are past the halfway mark of the league stage of IPL 2025. Here, some of our writers discuss the goings-on and the trends that have caught their eye.

Perennial underachievers highlight benefits of mega auction

Only 12 matches into IPL 2025 , all ten teams had won at least once: clear proof that the mega-auction has done its job. As the table starts to take shape, the early front-runners all have holes in the squads and even the stragglers have enough match-winners to take the two points on any given night.

The IPL's strict salary cap and regular squad turnover frustrate some franchises, and players would doubtless support an open-market system with no wage limits. But the transparency of the auction ensures that the league retains its competitive balance: owners cannot simply bankroll success as they do in many other sports, and teams cannot hoard their best players.

Those dynamics have allowed perennial underachievers like Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings to make the running this season, while serial champions Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians lag behind. It is that sense of unpredictability which keeps us tuning in every night -- and every season.

By Matt Roller

Local leagues as a path to IPL glory

The IPL trophy has an inscription, which translates to "where talent meets opportunity". The tournament throws up new talents every season, and it's no different in 2025. While some of the previous talents have had the benefit of domestic experience, there's a new crop that is emerging from state or local T20 leagues. Despite little to no domestic experience, players plucked out from these smaller leagues have seamlessly stepped up to the biggest T20 league this season.

Priyansh Arya hit seven fours and nine sixes in his 42-ball 103 • BCCI

Mystery spinner Digvesh Rathi , also from the DPL, has carried Lucknow Super Giants' injury-hit attack, writing his name into the IPL. Sunrisers Hyderabad's Aniket Verma , a product of the Madhya Pradesh T20 league, had just played just one game in senior representative cricket before this IPL, but has hit more sixes than Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head so far this season.

The mushrooming of local leagues, in the lead-up to IPL 2025, made scouts cast their selection nets far and wide. These newbies have rewarded them and impressed us with their breathtaking skills, proving that they belong in the IPL.

By Deivarayan Muthu

New spinners on the rise but Kuldeep still stands out

Kuldeep Yadav has been impressive as usual • BCCI



By Sidharth Monga The likeliest explanation for this is that familiarity has bred contempt, but atop Mount Bowling sits a usual suspect: Kuldeep Yadav . After six matches, he is only one wicket Noor's 12, who has played seven matches, but more importantly, Kuldeep's economy rate of 6.04 is more than one run better than Noor. He has bowled his allotment in each match; in four out of six, he has gone under a run a ball. He has taken at least one wicket in each of his outings. And, as usual, he has been delightful to watch.

One little change, one big difference

The advantage of applying saliva is well-known. It helps create the bias on the ball - one side shiny, the other rough - that enables it to reverse. Venues like Hyderabad, Delhi, possibly Mullanpur have dry pitches and abrasive outfields and are likely to favour reverse swing as the summer goes on.



By Nagraj Gollapudi Reverse swing is an amazing art as the ball dips and swerves in late, just about a yard or so from the batter, leaving them dumbfounded if executed well. It is lethal as Starc has already shown . Revoking the ban on saliva is a significant factor this IPL, one that could tip the balance in favour of the bowler and impact the outcome of a match.

The class of 2016-17 returns

KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer and Mohammed Siraj all made their international debuts between June 2016 and November 2017. By the 2022-23 season, it looked like they had established themselves as the next generation of all-format players for India. Then, the entire idea of an all-format player was sent in for reevaluation. T20 batting strike-rates had passed the point where anyone who had ever practised a leave could keep up. The Powerplay was too brutal a place for a swing bowler.

One by one, they lost their place in India's T20I squad. Siraj, drained by the 650-plus overs he had bowled for India from January 2023 to December 2024, lost his place in the ODI squad too. None of the three were retained by their IPL franchises.

At the midway point of the 2025 season, Iyer and Rahul are both among the top ten run-getters. Rahul is striking at 150-plus, Iyer at 200-plus. Siraj is among the top ten wicket-takers and has an economy-rate of 8.50. He and Rahul are two of four players with two Player-of-the-Match awards this season.

All three have done their own reevaluations of their T20 games and have also found their core skills in demand again thanks to the variety of pitches in use this season. Plus, they have, no doubt, been invigorated by the desire to prove a point.

By Dustin Silgardo

Don't take me home, please don't take me home

Several teams are finding little comfort at home this season. Eden Gardens, Chepauk, and Chinnaswamy have all failed to offer the familiar edge, with curators unable to consistently produce surfaces that suit the home side's strengths.

Kolkata Knight Riders, CSK, RCB, and LSG have all struggled to assert dominance at their bases, eroding the traditional "fortress" feel these grounds once had. This shift has led to significant away wins that defy pre-tournament predictions.

RCB, for instance, broke long-standing losing streaks by defeating CSK at Chepauk for the first time since 2008 and MI at the Wankhede for the first time in nearly a decade. They also dismantled KKR's spin-heavy attack led by Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy at Eden Gardens in the season opener.

Adding to the unpredictability, teams like DC and Rajasthan Royals and PBKS have had to navigate the complexities of managing two home venues each. Adaptation has become the buzzword in a season that's testing flexibility more than familiarity.

By Shashank Kishore

Ashutosh Sharma and Kevin Pietersen revel in DC's tight win • Associated Press

Now we know what team mentors do

this IPL where Pietersen was elevated to the nebulous role of team mentor at Delhi Capitals. What do these guys do anyway? Ashutosh Sharma was born in Madhya Pradesh in India. Kevin Pietersen was born in Pietermaritzburg in South Africa. Their paths might never have crossed if not for the IPL and in particular, this IPL where Pietersen was elevated to the nebulous role of team mentor at Delhi Capitals. What do these guys do anyway?

Well, apparently enough that when a player looking to make a name for himself actually does make a name for himself, he points straight to the mentor and pays tribute. Ashutosh pulled off that most adrenaline-y of all adrenaline-fuelled wins - the one-wicket win - early this season and the first thing he did was point to KP.