Teams face up to home truths in first half of IPL 2025

After two away wins on the bounce, PBKS were blown away by RR in their first home game. Then, in a bizarre contest against CSK , where five of PBKS' top six failed to reach double-figures, Priyansh Arya 's maiden century set up their victory. PBKS made history in their next home fixture, defending just 111 against KKR - the lowest successful defence in IPL history. In their last game in New Chandigarh, RCB's spinners stifled the hosts. PBKS will now shift base to Dharamsala for the remainder of their home games. On the road, they have fared well, winning three of their four matches so far.