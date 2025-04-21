Teams face up to home truths in first half of IPL 2025
While some fortresses have held up, many have crumbled. Here's a look at how the ten teams have fared at home venues this season
Won: 1, Lost: 3
(Beat MI; Lost to DC, RCB, KKR)
Won: 3, Lost: 1
(Beat SRH, LSG, RR; Lost to MI)
Won: 3, Lost: 1 (Beat MI, RR, DC; Lost to PBKS)
Won: 1, Lost: 2
(Beat SRH, Lost to RCB, LSG)
Won: 2, Lost: 2
(Beat MI, GT, Lost to PBKS, CSK)
Won: 3, Lost: 1
(Beat KKR, SRH, CSK; Lost to RCB)
Won: 2, Lost: 2
(Beat CSK, KKR; Lost to RR, RCB)
Won: 1, Lost: 3
(Beat CSK; Lost to KKR, RCB, LSG)
Won: 0, Lost: 3
(Lost to PBKS, DC, GT)
Won: 2, Lost: 2
(Beat RR, PBKS; Lost to LSG, GT)