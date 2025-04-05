Matches (15)
PBKS vs RR, 18th Match at Mohali, IPL, Apr 05 2025 - Live Cricket Score

18th Match (N), Mullanpur, April 05, 2025, Indian Premier League
Punjab Kings FlagPunjab Kings
Rajasthan Royals FlagRajasthan Royals
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 06:45
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Prabhsimran Singh
10 M • 289 Runs • 28.9 Avg • 170 SR
Shashank Singh
10 M • 252 Runs • 42 Avg • 165.78 SR
R Parag
10 M • 307 Runs • 38.38 Avg • 138.91 SR
SV Samson
10 M • 245 Runs • 27.22 Avg • 143.27 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Arshdeep Singh
10 M • 15 Wkts • 10.48 Econ • 14.46 SR
Harpreet Brar
7 M • 3 Wkts • 8.83 Econ • 36 SR
Sandeep Sharma
9 M • 7 Wkts • 9.33 Econ • 28.28 SR
TU Deshpande
4 M • 5 Wkts • 9.69 Econ • 15.6 SR
PBKS
RR
Shreyas Iyer (c)
Top order Batter
Arshdeep Singh 
Bowler
Priyansh Arya 
Opening Batter
Pyla Avinash 
Batter
Azmatullah Omarzai 
Allrounder
Xavier Bartlett 
Bowler
Yuzvendra Chahal 
Bowler
Praveen Dubey 
Bowler
Lockie Ferguson 
Bowler
Aaron Hardie 
Allrounder
Harnoor Singh 
Batter
Harpreet Brar 
Bowler
Josh Inglis 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Marco Jansen 
Bowling Allrounder
Glenn Maxwell 
Batting Allrounder
Musheer Khan 
Allrounder
Prabhsimran Singh 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Kuldeep Sen 
Bowler
Shashank Singh 
Batting Allrounder
Marcus Stoinis 
Batting Allrounder
Suryansh Shedge 
Batting Allrounder
Vishnu Vinod 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Vijaykumar Vyshak 
Bowler
Nehal Wadhera 
Top order Batter
Yash Thakur 
Bowler
Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
Match days05 April 2025 - night (20-over match)
English
IPL News

IPL 2025 orange cap and purple cap holders: Varun, Arora joint-third among bowlers

Varun Chakravarthy and Vaibhav Arora join the logjam at third place among bowlers

Venkatesh: 'Aggression does not mean tonking every ball for a six'

The KKR batter explained it was "not an easy pitch to just go out there and hit," and taking his time to get set worked

Will another failure against KKR force Travishek to temper their aggression?

It was not just SRH's third loss in a row, but their fifth straight loss to KKR

Rahane: Batting unit needs to learn from this game and take it forward

The KKR captain also heaped praise on Vaibhav Arora and Harshit Rana, especially in the powerplay

Venkatesh and Arora consign SRH to their biggest-ever defeat

KKR's batters built steam gradually to post a challenging 200 for 6 before Arora led a new-ball effort that demolished SRH's top three in 13 balls

Indian Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
PBKS22041.485
DC22041.320
RCB32141.149
GT32140.807
KKR42240.070
MI31220.309
LSG3122-0.150
CSK3122-0.771
RR3122-1.112
SRH4132-1.612
Full Table