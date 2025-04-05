Matches (15)
PBKS vs RR, 18th Match at Mohali, IPL, Apr 05 2025 - Live Cricket Score
18th Match (N), Mullanpur, April 05, 2025, Indian Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
PBKS
L
W
L
W
W
RR
W
L
L
L
W
Match centre Ground time: 06:45
batters to watch(Recent stats)
PBKS10 M • 289 Runs • 28.9 Avg • 170 SR
PBKS10 M • 252 Runs • 42 Avg • 165.78 SR
RR10 M • 307 Runs • 38.38 Avg • 138.91 SR
10 M • 245 Runs • 27.22 Avg • 143.27 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
PBKS10 M • 15 Wkts • 10.48 Econ • 14.46 SR
PBKS7 M • 3 Wkts • 8.83 Econ • 36 SR
9 M • 7 Wkts • 9.33 Econ • 28.28 SR
4 M • 5 Wkts • 9.69 Econ • 15.6 SR
Squad
PBKS
RR
Player
Role
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
|Match days
|05 April 2025 - night (20-over match)
