RESULT
18th Match (N), Mullanpur, April 05, 2025, Indian Premier League
Rajasthan Royals FlagRajasthan Royals
205/4
Punjab Kings FlagPunjab Kings
(20 ov, T:206) 155/9

RR won by 50 runs

Player Of The Match
3/25
jofra-archer
Cricinfo's MVP
78.21 ptsImpact List
yashasvi-jaiswal
Archer, Sandeep and batters' fire hand PBKS first loss

It looked like an ideal game for Royals; first posting a 200-plus total and then almost all their bowlers combining for a comprehensive win

Karthik Krishnaswamy
05-Apr-2025 • 53 mins ago
1:25

Boucher: Archer's pace and rhythm show he's back

Rajasthan Royals 205 for 4 (Jaiswal 67, Parag 43*, Samson 38, Ferguson 2-37) beat Punjab Kings 155 for 9 (Wadhera 62, Maxwell 30, Archer 3-25, Sandeep 2-21, Theekshana 2-26) by 50 runs
Yashasvi Jaiswal scoring runs. Jofra Archer continuing the rhythm he seemed to rediscover against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga coming into their own.
All these things may have been on Rajasthan Royals' (RR) wishlist coming into Saturday night's match against Punjab Kings (PBKS). All three wishes were fulfilled, as RR consigned PBKS, playing their first home game of IPL 2025, to their first defeat of the season.
Jaiswal and Riyan Parag provided the sparks at the start and finish for RR to become the first team to post a 200-plus IPL total in Mullanpur. With this only being the sixth IPL game at the venue, it wasn't yet clear if 205 was a winning total, but only until Archer made his entrance.
Six legal balls into their chase, PBKS were two down, with Archer finding movement at upwards of 145kph to take out Priyansh Arya and Shreyas Iyer. RR struck two more blows in the first seven overs, and PBKS were always playing catch-up thereafter, even when Nehal Wadhera and Glenn Maxwell added 88 for the fifth wicket.
Theekshana and Hasaranga did their bit to stifle the partnership's scoring rate, and then struck one after the other to remove both set batters. And that was that for PBKS; they only hit one boundary in the last 5.4 overs as RR wrapped up victory by 50 runs.

Jaiswal and Samson lay the foundation

Jaiswal got off to a scratchy start, slashing and missing against the left-left new-ball pair of Arshdeep Singh and Marco Jansen, who both found early swing, miscuing a pull just beyond the reach of a backtracking mid-on, and scoring just 12 off his first 14 balls.
But perhaps all he needed, after starting his season with scores of 1, 29 and 4, was a bit of time in the middle and a bit of luck. The fourth over brought him back-to-back sixes off Jansen - a ramp over the keeper and a slog over midwicket - and he seemed to be up and running.
Sanju Samson, captaining RR for the first time this season after a finger injury had restricted him to a batting-only Impact Player role thus far, began more fluently but had less of the strike early on. When RR ended their first wicketless powerplay of the season on 53 for 0, he was on 20 off 14 and Jaiswal on 32 off 22.

PBKS hit back with slower balls

From 40 for 0 after four overs, RR only scored 45 in their next six. The legspin of RR old boy Yuzvendra Chahal and the slower cutters of Lockie Ferguson and Marcus Stoinis had a lot to do with this, on a pitch that was just a touch grippy and two-paced.
Samson fell in the 11th over, trying to force the pace against Ferguson, and Jaiswal seemed to be getting stuck. But from 46 off 39, he found that elusive higher gear, crunching Chahal down the ground to bring up his fifty before slog-sweeping his next ball for six. He hit Stoinis for a six and a four in the next over - the 13th - before becoming Ferguson's second victim, swinging too early at a well-disguised, stump-bound knuckleball.

Parag breaks free after slow start

Parag, batting at No. 3, began much like Jaiswal had done, struggling initially to get to grips with the surface. At one stage, after four successive dots against Arshdeep's cutter, angling across the right-hander and turning further away, Parag was on 12 off 14 in the 16th over.
Then he paused for breath, and took strike transformed, a batter able to hold his shape for a split-second longer. He hit the next two balls from Arshdeep for fours, and that began a hitting spree that brought him 31 off his last 11 balls at the crease. With Nitish Rana, Shimron Hetmyer and Dhruv Jurel contributing cameos as well, RR rushed past 200 in the final over. Stoinis, whose first two only went for 12, leaked 36 in his last two, which again told the tale of RR's batters coming to grips with the conditions and finding a way to master them.

Archer hits the bull's eye

The first ball Archer bowled could not have been bettered. Perfect length, rooting Impact Sub Priyansh Arya to the crease. Movement from leg to off, at 144.6kph. The left-handed Arya defended down the wrong line and the ball slid past his outside edge to flick the top of off.
None of this seemed to make any impact on Shreyas Iyer, though. The PBKS captain began in a manner befitting someone whose head coach had likened his previous innings to a purring Rolls Royce, stroking Archer for two fours through the covers in his first four legal balls at the crease. Then he got greedy, exposing all his stumps to try and make room for another off-side hit, and Archer burst a 148.6kph ball through him.

RR stay in control despite Wadhera and Maxwell

Wickets kept falling even when Archer didn't have the ball. Stoinis popped a return catch to Sandeep Sharma off a fairly innocuous seam-up delivery in the fourth over, and Prabhsimran Singh slog-swept Kumar Kartikeya to deep midwicket in the seventh. The required rate kept mounting too; PBKS needed 163 from 82 balls when Maxwell joined Wadhera.
PBKS' hopes began to stir when both batters hit sixes off Kartikeya in a 19-run 10th over, but Theekshana and Hasaranga immediately got to work, conceding just five and 12 - the latter an impressive recovery after Wadhera slog-swept the first ball of the over for six - in the 11th and 12th overs.
But as Maxwell ramped and reverse-swatted Yudhvir Singh for a pair of fours in the 13th, Wadhera launched Hasaranga for a straight six to bring up a 33-ball fifty in the 14th, and then began the 15th with back-to-back fours off Theekshana, PBKS began to dream once again.
Then the two Sri Lankan spinners brought their defensive skills to the fore again, asking the batters to try and fetch balls dangled wide of their hitting arcs. Maxwell sliced a catch to long-off at the end of the 15th over, and Wadhera slog-swept to deep midwicket at the start of the 16th. PBKS were six down and needed 75 off 29. It was never going to happen as they continued to lose wickets.
Karthik Krishnaswamy is an assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo

Win Probability
RR 100%
RRPBKS
100%50%100%RR InningsPBKS Innings

Over 20 • PBKS 155/9

Arshdeep Singh c Hasaranga b Archer 1 (5b 0x4 0x6 11m) SR: 20
W
RR won by 50 runs
PBKS Innings
Player NameRB
P Arya
bowled01
Prabhsimran Singh
caught1716
SS Iyer
bowled105
MP Stoinis
caught17
N Wadhera
caught6241
GJ Maxwell
caught3021
Shashank Singh
not out1013
Suryansh Shedge
caught24
M Jansen
caught36
Arshdeep Singh
caught15
LH Ferguson
not out41
Extras(b 5, lb 1, w 9)
Total155(9 wkts; 20 ovs)
Indian Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
DC33061.257
RCB32141.149
GT32140.807
PBKS32140.074
KKR42240.070
LSG42240.048
RR4224-0.185
MI41320.108
CSK4132-0.891
SRH4132-1.612
Full Table